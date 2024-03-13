MagazineBuy Print

Nitin Narang elected as new AICF President

The AICF General Body, following the National Sports Code, unanimously elected the new set of office bearers for the term 2024-27 in a meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 14:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nitin Narang, the newly elected president of the All India Chess Federation. | Photo Credit: AICF
Haryana’s Nitin Narang has been elected as the new president of the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

The AICF General Body, following the National Sports Code, unanimously elected the new set of office bearers for the term 2024-27 in a meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Narang replaces Sanjay Kapoor as President. Dev A Patel of Gujarat succeeds Bharat Singh Chauhan, as the new Secretary while International Arbiter Shri Dharmendra Kumar of Bihar is the new Treasurer, replacing Naresh Sharma.

The General Body has also elected six vice presidents: Anil Kumar Raizada of Uttar Pradesh, Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua of West Bengal, Raghvendra Singhania of Chhattisgarh, D P Anantha of Karnataka, Mahaveer Ranka of Rajasthan, Repo Ronya of Arunachal Pradesh and six joint secretaries, namely Kandarpa Kalita of Assam, Prasanta Kundu of Tripura, Soibam Mangijao Singh of Manipur, H Lalthlamuana of Mizoram, Sanjeev Thakur of Himachal Pradesh and Manish Kumar of Jharkhand.

