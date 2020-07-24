Chess Chess Biel Chess Festival: Harikrishna secures maiden win P. Harikrishna defeated young German Vincent Keymer in the fourth round of the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland. PTI Chennai 24 July, 2020 22:30 IST P. Harikrishna, playing with white pieces, got the better of Keymer, who resigned after 37 moves under time pressure. - FIDE PTI Chennai 24 July, 2020 22:30 IST Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna defeated young German Vincent Keymer in the fourth round of the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland to register his maiden win on Friday.The India No.3, playing with white pieces, got the better of Keymer, who resigned after 37 moves under time pressure.With the win, Harikrishna, the world no.26, jumped to second spot in the standings with 18.5 points.Poland’s Radoslaw Wojtaszek is on the top of the table with 20.5 points despite a loss to Arkadij Naiditsch of Azerbaijan. In other matches Friday, Noel Studer of Switzerland defeated Spaniard David Anton Guijjaro while Michael Adams and Roman Edouard shared points in the only draw of the day.READ: Harikrishna settles for third straight drawHarikrishna had earlier drawn with Studer (3rd round), Naiditsch (2nd round) and veteran Adams in the first round. The Indian star had earlier finished second in the rapid section of the tournament and had won the Chess960 event.The Biel Chess Festival, the first major event to be played over the board, is being held by adhering to all health protocols due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, according to the tournament website.At the chessboard, the distance is increased by having two tables between the players. All pieces, boards and chess clocks are cleaned after each game. Also, spectators are not allowed at the venue. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos