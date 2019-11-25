Praggnanandhaa gearing up for London Chess Classic

R. Praggnanandhaa, India’s second youngest Grandmaster, has been enjoying his time at home since taking part in the World u-20 chess championship in New Delhi last month.

The reigning World youth (u-18) champion has been preparing for the London Chess Classic which begins on November 29. The 14-year-old is confident of doing well and said: “I am playing in the open category and not in the closed tournament where (Magnus) Carlsen and others will participate. I will be seeded either fifth or sixth, and I want to win the tournament.”

The Grandmaster said his priority is to get his Elo rating to 2600+ (currently he is at 2586) and ensure that it does not fall drastically. “Maintaining my Elo rating is equally important,” said the chess prodigy after toying and beating 10 amateur players from The Hindu in 45 minutes, in a fun-filled session of simultaneous chess at its premises here on Monday.

After the London Classic, Praggnanandhaa will take part in the Sunway Open tournament in Sitges, Spain from December 12 to 22.

The youngster, who has been training under GM R.B. Ramesh since 2014, has made rapid strides and holds his coach in high regards. “It has been amazing. He has taught me a lot in terms of middle and end games,” he said.