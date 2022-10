Asian Chess Championship: Praggnanandhaa, Tania Sachdev win after draw in first round

For the second straight day, several leading names struggled to play to their reputation in both sections of the Asian Chess championship here.

As a result, seventh seed M. Kartikeyan headed a pack of 11 leaders with two points in the Open category, much like 10th seed Soumya Swaminathan did with four others in the women’s section.

R. Praggnanandhaa and Tania Sachdev, the top seeds in their sections, tasted victories following their first-round drawn encounters.

If young M. Pranesh stunned sixth seed Aravindh Chithambaram, another Chennai-resident Rakshitta Ravi shocked fourth seed and former champion Bhakti Kulkarni. Reigning National champion Divya Deshmukh surprisingly lost to Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Mai Hung.