Praggnanandhaa wins London Chess Classic

India's R. Praggnanandhaa won the FIDE Open category of the London Chess Classic, which concluded here on Friday, with a tally of 7.5 points out of nine rounds.

The 14-year-old finished joint first with Anton Smirnov of Australia, who also scored 7.5 points. In the ninth and final round that stretched to the next day, Praggnanandhaa drew with his compatriot Sahaj Grover. Earlier, in the eighth round, the Indian Grandmaster drew with his country-mate Arvindh Chithambaram (7 points), who ended up in third place.

"This is a great win for Praggnanandhaa. It has given him nice visibility for all the European organisers. The victory will give 15 rating points. As the third seed, this is a good morale-boosting triumph for him. The best part in the tournament, he was aggressive. But it will not be easy for him in the Sunway Open in Sitges (Spain) (from December 12 to 22) that has a much tougher field," his coach R.B. Ramesh told Sportstar.