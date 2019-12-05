Chess: Praggnanandhaa youngest Indian to cross 2600 Elo rating

R. Praggnanandhaa became the youngest Indian ever and the second youngest in the world to cross the Elo live rating of 2600 when he won his seventh round game at the London Chess Classic FIDE Open chess tournament against GM Jules Moussard of France on Thursday.

WATCH | When GM Praggnanandhaa beat The Hindu in chess

Praggnanandhaa has achieved the feat of crossing 2600 [in his case 2602] at the age of 14 years, 3 months and 24 days. At the end of seven rounds, Pragg is leading the pack with 6.5 points followed by Aravindh Chithambaram (6).

"I was stuck in 2586 [Elo rating] for two years. I am happy I did it here. I didn't think too much about it," Praggnanandhaa told Sportstar on Thursday.