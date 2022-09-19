Chess

Julius Baer Generation Cup: Praggnanandhaa, Arjun impress on Day One

Praggnanandhaa continued his stunning form with wins over Ivanchuk, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and seasoned campaigner Boris Geland but lost to fellow youngster Christopher Woojin Yoo in the fourth.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 19 September, 2022 19:33 IST
NEW DELHI 19 September, 2022 19:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa plays in the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram near Chennai on July 30, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa plays in the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram near Chennai on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Praggnanandhaa continued his stunning form with wins over Ivanchuk, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and seasoned campaigner Boris Geland but lost to fellow youngster Christopher Woojin Yoo in the fourth.

Prodigies R. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi won three games on the trot to share the second spot behind Magnus Carlsen in the Julius Baer Generation Cup online chess tournament on Sunday.

After four rounds, played on a format that allows three points for a win and one for draw, an unbeaten Carlsen collected 10 points, one more than Praggnanandhaa, Arjun, veteran Vassily Ivanchuk and rising American youngster Hans Moke Niemann.

B. Adhiban (one point), the other Indian in the fray, could draw the first round but lost the rest to be 15th in the 16-player field.

Also Read
World Youth Chess Championship: Pranav, Ilamparthi crowned winners

Praggnanandhaa continued his stunning form in the million-dollar Champions Chess Tour by accounting for day’s hero Ivanchuk (Ukraine), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland) and seasoned campaigner Boris Geland (Israel) but lost to fellow youngster Christopher Woojin Yoo (USA) in the fourth.

Arjun, who started by losing to Carlsen, recovered to nail Adhiban, Le Quang Liem (Vietnam) and David Navara (Czech Republic).

Though Carlsen led following victories over Arjun, Adhiban and Le Quang Liem besides a second round draw with Anish Giri, the day’s hero was Ivanchuk.

Also Read
Vaishali holds second seed Lagno to draw at Women’s Grand Prix chess

Ivanchuk, 53, made light of his loss to Praggnanandhaa but bounced back to defeat Ivan Saric (Croatia), Anish and Duda.

Adibhan, however, had a forgettable day. He started well with a draw against German youngster Vincent Kaymer but lost to Arjun, Carlsen and Giri.

First loss for Vaishali

R. Vaishali (0.5 points) lost to joint leader Alina Kashliinskaya (Poland, 1.5) in 40 moves in the second round of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix chess tournament in Astana (Kazakhstan) on Monday.

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Slide shows

Anand's milestones

Carlsen's challenger: Meet the Candidates

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us