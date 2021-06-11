Gelfand Challenge: Praggnanandhaa, Nihal, Gukesh share fifth spot

R. Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin and D. Gukesh came up with below par displays to share fifth place after five rounds on the first day of the Gelfand Challenge online rapid chess tournament on Thursday.

On a day when USA’s Awonder Liang took the lead by winning all five rounds, and top seed Nodirbek Abdusattorov (4) was second, the three Indians scored three points each. Leon Mendonca was at 2.5 points.



The results (involving Indians):



Fifth round: Leon Mendonca drew with Nihal Sarin; R. Praggnanandhaa bt Carissa Yip (USA); Christopher Woojin Yoo (USA) bt D. Gukesh.



Fourth round: D. Gukesh drew with Dinara Saduakassova (Kaz); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) bt Praggnanandhaa; Carissa Yip (USA) lost to Mendonca; Sarin bt Zhu Jiner Chn)



Third round: Nihal bt Vincent Keymer (Ger); Mendonca lost to Abdusattorov; Praggnanandhaa bt Volodar Murzin (Rus); Gunay Mammadzada (Aze) drew with Gukesh.



Second round: Murzin lost to Mendonca; Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (Iri) lost to Praggnanadhaa; Yip drew with Nihal; Gukesh bt Polina Shuvalova (Rus).



First round: Nihal lost to Abdusattarov; Mendonca lost to Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (Iri); Praggnanandhaa lost to Awonder Liang (USA); Abdumalik lost to Gukesh.



Leading Standings (including Indians, after five rounds): 1. Awonder Liang (USA, 5 points), 2. Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 4); 3-4. Gunay Mammadzada (Aze), Vincent Keymer (Ger) (3.5 each); 5-10. R. Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, D, Gukesh (3 each); 11. Leon Mandonca (2.5).