Chessable Masters: Praggnanandhaa leads China's Wei Yi

Continuing his superlative form, R. Praggnanandhaa stunned China’s Wei Yi in 90 moves with black pieces to take a 1-0 lead in the best of four-game quarterfinals of the Chessable Masters online rapid

chess tournament on Monday.

The talented Indian, fourth in the race to the quarterfinals on Sunday, succeeded in breaking the defence of the Chinese Grandmaster after a protracted battle involving the queens.

Praggnanandhaa’s extra pawn was always going to prove decisive and that’s how it turned out in an ending where Praggnanandhaa had two pawns to Wei Yi’s one.