More Sports Chess Chess Chessable Masters: Praggnanandhaa leads China's Wei Yi R. Praggnanandhaa, fourth in the race to the quarterfinals on Sunday, succeeded in breaking the defence of the Chinese Grandmaster after a protracted battle involving the queens. Rakesh Rao 23 May, 2022 22:47 IST FILE PHOTO: R. Praggnanandhaa in action. - The Hindu Rakesh Rao 23 May, 2022 22:47 IST Continuing his superlative form, R. Praggnanandhaa stunned China’s Wei Yi in 90 moves with black pieces to take a 1-0 lead in the best of four-game quarterfinals of the Chessable Masters online rapidchess tournament on Monday.The talented Indian, fourth in the race to the quarterfinals on Sunday, succeeded in breaking the defence of the Chinese Grandmaster after a protracted battle involving the queens.ALSO READ | GCT Superbet: Valiant Anand shares second spot, behind Duda Praggnanandhaa’s extra pawn was always going to prove decisive and that’s how it turned out in an ending where Praggnanandhaa had two pawns to Wei Yi’s one.Other quarterfinals (after one rapid game):Anish Giri (Ned) leads Aryan Tari (Nor) 1-0; Ding Liren (Chn) leads Shakhariyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 1-0; Magnus Carlsen (Nor) leads David Anton (Esp) 1-0. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :