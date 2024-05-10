MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rapid and Blitz 2024, Poland: Praggnanandhaa lone third as Wei Yi wins

Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa emerged as the best performing Indian in the rapid section of the Superbet Rapid and blitz chess tournament, a part of the Grand Chess tour.

Published : May 10, 2024 23:15 IST , Warsaw - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh at the Superbet Rapid and blitz chess tournament.
FILE PHOTO: Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh at the Superbet Rapid and blitz chess tournament. | Photo Credit: X/@GrandChessTour
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh at the Superbet Rapid and blitz chess tournament. | Photo Credit: X/@GrandChessTour

Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa emerged as the best performing Indian yet again in the faster version of the game as he finished sole third in the rapid section of the Rapid and blitz chess tournament, a part of the Grand Chess tour here.

Wei Yi of China continued with his brilliant form and won the rapid section scoring over World Championship challenger D. Gukesh in the seventh round and Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the eighth before settling for a draw against Praggnanandhaa in the final.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen had to be content with the second place following a sole victory against Vincent Keymer of Germany besides two draws on the final day of rapid.

The event is only half way through as there are 18 more rounds of blitz to be played before a winner is decided in the USD 175000 prize money tournament.

ALSO READ | Rapid And Blitz 2024, Poland: Gukesh holds Carlsen to a draw after wins over Praggnanandhaa, Keymer

Wei Yi finished with 13 points in all with each win worth two points in rapid and each draw netting him one point. The Chinese drew one, lost two and won the remaining six games to go ahead of Carlsen.

Carlsen ended on 12 points in all scoring three wins and six draws while Praggnanadhaa scored 10 points that gave him the sole third spot.

Local star Duda Jan-Kryzstof and early leader Kirill Shevchenko of Romania ended up with nine points for a joint fourth place finish while Erigaisi Arjun was tied for the sixth spot on eight points along side Andusattorov.

Gukesh, Anish Giri of Holland and Keymer filled up the last three places with seven points but the field is still wide open as each game in blitz is worth one point for a win and half for a draw.

Final results rapid:
1. Wei Yi 13; 2.Carlsen 12; 3. Praggnanandhaa 10; 4-5, Duda, Shevchenko 9 each; 6-7. Arjun, Abdusattorov 8 each; 8-10. Gukesh, Giri, Keymer 7 each.

Related stories

Related Topics

R. Pragnanandhaa /

Grand Chess Tour /

D. Gukesh /

Magnus Carlsen /

Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Doha Diamond League 2024: Neeraj finishes on second with season best 88.36 m throw; Jakub Vadlejch wins with 88.38m; Jena finishes on 9th with 76.31m
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: CSK 170/8 (18); Rashid picks Santner, Jadeja is one over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil squad for Copa America 2024: Vinicius leads attack without Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison excluded
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Doha Diamond League 2024 with season best 88.36m throw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rapid and Blitz 2024, Poland: Praggnanandhaa lone third as Wei Yi wins
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Rapid and Blitz 2024, Poland: Praggnanandhaa lone third as Wei Yi wins
    PTI
  2. Rapid And Blitz 2024, Poland: Gukesh holds Carlsen to a draw after wins over Praggnanandhaa, Keymer
    PTI
  3. Grand Chess Tour 2024: Gukesh strikes back with victories over Praggnanandhaa and Keymer in Warsaw
    PTI
  4. Grand Chess Tour 2024, Round 3: Arjun holds Carlsen, quiet start for Gukesh
    PTI
  5. Chess: International Master Varugeese Koshy passes away
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Doha Diamond League 2024: Neeraj finishes on second with season best 88.36 m throw; Jakub Vadlejch wins with 88.38m; Jena finishes on 9th with 76.31m
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: CSK 170/8 (18); Rashid picks Santner, Jadeja is one over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil squad for Copa America 2024: Vinicius leads attack without Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison excluded
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Doha Diamond League 2024 with season best 88.36m throw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rapid and Blitz 2024, Poland: Praggnanandhaa lone third as Wei Yi wins
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment