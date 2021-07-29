B. Savitha Shri wins National junior girls’ online chess title

Tamil Nadu’s B. Savitha Shri defeated Delhi’s Vantika Agarwal in the Armageddon game to become the National junior girls’ online chess champion on Thursday.

On a day of dramatic development, the All India Chess Federation’s Fairplay Panel suspected the ‘winner’ Maharashtra’s Prachiti Chandratreya of using unfair means during the 11-round competition that concluded on Wednesday.

As a result, the playoff rounds were held to decide the first four places, instead of the originally planned second to fifth places.

At the end of six rounds of playoffs, Savitha and Vantika were tied at 3.5 points, followed by K, Priyanka and Arpita Mukherjee at two each.

Meanwhile, following the playoffs to decide second to fifth places in the open section of the National online event, Abhijeet Gupta (four points), A.R. Harikrishnanan (three), Sayantan Das and Sidhant Mohapatra (two each) finished in that order.