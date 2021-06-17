Vidit Gujrathi returns to Champions Tour

The return of Vidit Gujrathi will see four Indian Grandmasters in the 16-player $100,000 Goldmoney Asian Rapid online chess championship that begins on June 26.

Though P. Harikrishna could not make it, Vidit received a “wild card” to join the field headed by the World champion Magnus Carlsen. Interestingly, those in the fray include nine Asians.

The participation of B. Adhiban, Arjun Erigaisi and D. Gukesh stood confirmed on Wednesday. Four-time women's World champion Hou Yifan becomes the first lady to figure in the Champions Tour. Hou Yifan, the world’s highest-ranked woman, will join fellow "wild cards" like China’s top-ranked player Ding Liren, Alireza Firouzja, Jan-Krzystof Duda, Vladislav Artemiev and Salem Saleh.

Russians Daniil Dubov and Peter Svidler return to the action after being voted in by the premium members of host broadcaster chess24.com.

The players: Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Ding Liren (Chn), Levon Aronian (Arm), Anish Giri (Ned), Wesley So (USA), Alireza Firouzja (FIDE), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol), Vidit Gujrathi, Daniil Dubov (Rus), Peter Svidler (Rus), Vladislav Artemiev (Rus), Salem Saleh (UAE), B. Adhiban, Hou Yifan (Chn), D. Gukesh, and Arjun Erigaisi.