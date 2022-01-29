Tata Steel Masters: Vidit Gujrathi holds Carlsen to draw

India’s Vidit Gujrathi held World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen to a draw on Friday in the 11th round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament.

Gujrathi is joint-fourth with six points. Fellow Indian R. Praggnanandhaa lost to American Fabiano Caruana to remain on 3.5 points and in joint-12th place with two others.

Netherlands’ Anish Giri suffered a painful defeat at the hands of his compatriot Jorden Van Foreest and slid to the third position, while Richard Rapport moved to second place after getting a win by forfeit over Daniil Dubov.

Russia’ Dubov had to drop out of the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

REPORT - ROUND 10

Carlsen tried the Italian Game with Nc3 against Gujrathi, but the Indian GM passed the test. The world champion found a way to pose some problems for his opponent and after Gujrathi’s mistake on move 28, won a rook endgame. But an error by the Norwegian on the 36th move allowed Gujrathi to escape with a draw.

Praggnanandhaa, in his game against Caruana, manoeuvred for a while in a roughly equal position before Caruana seized the initiative and got a win in 46 moves.

Two more rounds remain to be played in the tournament.

In the Challengers event being held simultaneously, India’s Arjun Erigaisi was in sole lead with nine points, a point and a half ahead of his nearest rival, Thai Dai Van Nguyen of Czech Republic. In the 11th round, the 18-year old Erigaisi settled for a draw against Erwin L’Ami of the Netherlands in a 23-move game.

Erigaisi’s compatriot Surya Shekhar Ganguly drew with Woman International Master Polina Shuvalova (Russia) to take his tally to 5.5 points. He was joint sixth with three others.