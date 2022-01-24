Tata Steel Masters: Vidit Gujrathi beats Grandelius, stays joint second

India’s Vidit Gujrathi bounced back after a loss to beat Nils Grandelius in the eighth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, the Netherlands, on Sunday.

Compatriot Praggnanandhaa faltered once again, however, losing to Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov. Mamedyarov’s win helped him join World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the lead. The 16-year old Praggnanandhaa now has 2.5 points after eight rounds, having suffered four defeats so far.

Gujrathi and Anish Giri, with 5 points, are in second place in the standings. Carlsen drew against Sam Shankland in 35 moves to remain in joint lead with 5.5 points.

Grandelius opted for a sharp line against Gujrathi, luring his opponent into chasing Black’s knight. However, his mistake on move 34 put an end to his resistance.

Erigaisi continues to be in the lead

Meanwhile, in the concurrent Challengers tournament, India’s Arjun Erigaisi continued to stay ahead of the pack, beating Jonas Buhal Bjerre of Denmark in the eighth round. He has seven points and is 1.5 points ahead of the rest.

Erigaisi’s compatriot Surya Shekhar Ganguly slipped to ninth spot after a loss to Rinat Jumabayev.