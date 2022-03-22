More Sports Chess Chess Vidit, Praggnanandhaa eye quarterfinal spots at Charity Cup Vidit Gujrathi and R. Praggnanandhaa kept alive their chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the $150,000 Charity Cup rapid online chess tournament after holding the eighth and ninth spots on the penultimate day of the league rounds. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 22 March, 2022 14:26 IST File Photo of Vidit Gujrathi. - Rajeev Bhatt Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 22 March, 2022 14:26 IST Vidit Gujrathi and R. Praggnanandhaa kept alive their chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the $150,000 Charity Cup rapid online chess tournament after holding the eighth and ninth spots on the penultimate day of the league rounds on Monday. Anand: 'Praggnanandhaa punishing the king, a nice feeling' Vidit (18/36) won twice and drew the other two games. Praggnanandhaa (17/36) started the day by losing to second-placed Magnus Carlsen but drew twice before beating China’s Lei Tingjie. Harikrishna’s chances of making the top-eight bracket from the 16-player field ended following a seventh successive draw. Three more rounds remain.Overnight leader Le Quang Liem (27/36) stayed ahead despite losing to Ding Liren in the 12th round.The results (involving Indians): (12th round): P. Harikrishna drew with Vidit Gujrathi; Lei Tingjie (Chn) lost to R. Praggnanandhaa;(11th round): Vidit bt Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol); Praggnanandhaa drew with Richard Rapport (Hun); Ju Wenjun (Chn) drew with Harikrishna; (10th round): Hans Moke Niemann (USA) drew with Vidit; David Navara (Cze) drew with Praggnanandhaa; Harikrishna drew with Le Quang Liem (Vie); (9th round): Ju Wenjun (Chn) lost to Vidit; Praggnanandhaa lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Gawain Jones (Eng) drew with Harikrishna. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :