Vidit, Praggnanandhaa eye quarterfinal spots at Charity Cup

Vidit Gujrathi and R. Praggnanandhaa kept alive their chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the $150,000 Charity Cup rapid online chess tournament after holding the eighth and ninth spots on the penultimate day of the league rounds on Monday.

Vidit (18/36) won twice and drew the other two games. Praggnanandhaa (17/36) started the day by losing to second-placed Magnus Carlsen but drew twice before beating China’s Lei Tingjie. Harikrishna’s chances of making the top-eight bracket from the 16-player field ended following a seventh successive draw. Three more rounds remain.

Overnight leader Le Quang Liem (27/36) stayed ahead despite losing to Ding Liren in the 12th round.