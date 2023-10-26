MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Last Word: A close-to-the-action feel of Indian cricket 

Amrit Mathur’s book, Pitchside: My Life in Indian Cricket, has the pleasing touch of a writer comfortable with words.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 12:48 IST - 3 MINS READ

Suresh Menon
Suresh Menon
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and Amrit Mathur during the launch of Mathur’s Book ‘Pitchside’ at CCI.
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and Amrit Mathur during the launch of Mathur’s Book ‘Pitchside’ at CCI. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and Amrit Mathur during the launch of Mathur’s Book ‘Pitchside’ at CCI. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

In 2004, before the Indian cricket team’s tour of Pakistan, Jagmohan Dalmiya, then President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, received a call from “a senior (very senior)” minister of the government, asking him to call off the tour. Dalmiya respectfully told him firmly, “I am the President, and the BCCI wants cricket to go ahead. You are the government; if you don’t want the tour, please go ahead and order its cancellation.”

Since the Vajpayee government was in power and the caller was not merely a minister, not even a senior minister, but a’very’ senior minister, it is not difficult to work out who it was. The story is told in Amrit Mathur’s Pitchside: My Life in Indian Cricket, which gives us a close-to-the-action feel of Indian cricket told by one of its leading actors as the manager of the national team, BCCI official, member of the World Cup committee, IPL manager, and first-class umpire.

ALSO READ
Last Word: Unusual words, unusual cricketers

The journalist Mathur was a colleague at the 1992 World Cup in Australia, where he was reporting for a news agency, and the book has the pleasing touch of a writer comfortable with words. The BCCI, he says, “is a shining example of diversity leading to unity.” All squabbles end in unanimous decisions.

There are, too, vignettes of players. Like Sachin Tendulkar’s comment ahead of a match in South Africa: “He observed the batsmen could run two to third man because the blades of grass were facing the other way and would slow the ball down.”

Mathur kept a diary and wrote only of events where he was present. Thus, there are no lectures here or ‘gyan’ (one of his favourite Hindi words in a book that uses a lot of them). There is no real’masala’ either, suggestive of a writer who knows how to keep secrets.

ALSO READ
Last Word: The loneliest sport

Yet, if it remains a readable effort, it is as much because of the skill of the writer as the warmth with which he narrates the anecdotes. The chapter IPL: The Road Ahead brings together the two sides of Mathur, the journalist and the insider, and the result is sobering. Given the IPL’s growing clout, he says, “it is possible that the league could snarl at, if not bite, its parent.” An early warning that private players might break away from the BCCI and establish their own league across the world.

It is surprising how amateurish our approach to the game once was. On the tour of South Africa (where Mathur was manager), players hadn’t heard of some of their opponents. Earlier, the BCCI didn’t know about television rights and was caught off guard when asked by Ali Bacher to name a price.

Mathur, who often downplays his role in fixing things, speaks with the gratitude of a man who thinks he was in the right place at the right time. “I see myself as a concussion sub,” he says, “someone not supposed to play but unexpectedly pushed into the middle.” Thoroughly charming.

More stories from this issue

Related Topics

India vs Pakistan /

BCCI /

Indian cricket team

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Last Word: A close-to-the-action feel of Indian cricket 
    Suresh Menon
  2. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Toss updates; match preview, predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Last Word: The loneliest sport
    Suresh Menon
  4. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India sixth with 18 gold; China on top with 336 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Praggnanandhaa held by Aryan Chopra, Gukesh draws with Mamedov
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Last Word

  1. Last Word: A close-to-the-action feel of Indian cricket 
    Suresh Menon
  2. Last Word: Unusual words, unusual cricketers
    Suresh Menon
  3. Last Word: Making sports safer
    Suresh Menon
  4. Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages
    Suresh Menon
  5. Last Word: Ageless sports photographs that live forever
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Last Word: A close-to-the-action feel of Indian cricket 
    Suresh Menon
  2. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Toss updates; match preview, predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Last Word: The loneliest sport
    Suresh Menon
  4. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India sixth with 18 gold; China on top with 336 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Praggnanandhaa held by Aryan Chopra, Gukesh draws with Mamedov
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment