Statsman: SKY reaches 100 sixes in T20Is, joins Rohit and Virat in exclusive club

A 100 for SKY





3 The number of Indian batters to hit 100 or more sixes during their T20I career. In the third match of the series against the West Indies in Providence on 8 Aug 2023, Surya Kumar Yadav emulated Rohit Sharma (182 sixes) and Virat Kohli (117 sixes) by registering his 100th six for India in this format. He also became the 14th player in T20I history to hit 100 or more sixes during a career. Among these 14 players, Surya Kumar is the second most frequent six-hitter in T20 internationals. Only West Indian Evin Lewis has taken fewer balls to hit a six in his T20I career. On average, Lewis takes 8.68 balls to hit a six, while Surya Yadav does it every 10.25 balls.





Most frequent six hitters in T20Is (Min 100 sixes)

Balls/6 Batter For 6s M Inns Runs Ave. S/R 8.68 Evin Lewis WI 111 53 52 1465 29.89 151.97 10.25 Suryakumar Yadav Ind 104 53 50 1841 46.02 172.70 10.30 Colin Munro NZ 107 65 62 1724 31.34 156.44 11.14 Chris Gayle WI 124 79 75 1899 27.92 137.50 13.49 Glenn Maxwell Aus 106 98 90 2159 28.40 150.97

Note: Evin Lewis took 42 innings to reach the 100th six of his career, while Chris Gayle and Surya Kumar needed 49 innings to get theirs. Lewis needed just 789 balls to hit his 100th six, Colin Munro took 963 balls, and Surya Kumar Yadav reached his 100th six in 1007 balls





2 The number of international cricketing sides which have the distinction of playing in 200 or more T20I matches. India became the latest entrant to do so during the first match of the series against the West Indies in Tarouba on 3 August 2023. Pakistan (223) is the only other side to achieve this landmark in T20I cricket on 25 Sep 2022, when the home side beat England in Karachi by three runs. India has, so far, played in 206 matches.

India’s results in each of its landmark T20I matches

Match# Opponent Venue Date Result 1st South Africa Johannesburg 1 Dec 2006 Won by 6 wickets 50th Australia Mirpur 30 Mar 2014 Won by 73 runs 100th Ireland Dublin 27 Jun 2018 Won by 76 runs 150th Namibia Dubai 8 Nov 2021 Won by 9 wickets 200th West Indies Tarouba 3 Aug 2023 Lost by 4 runs





177 The batting strike-rate achieved by Tilak Varma during his innings of 39 in 22 balls in the Tarouba T20I match on 3 Aug 2023. This knock is now the fastest by an Indian debutant in T20I cricket. However, Surya Kumar Yadav and Rinku Singh have achieved higher batting strike-rates than Varma when they first batted in a T20I. They both did not get the opportunity to bat in their debut T20I match (see next table).

Highest batting strike-rate by an Indian on T20I debut

(min 25 runs)

S/R Runs (balls) Batter Against Venue Date M Inns Result 177.27 39 (22) Tilak Varma West Indies Tarouba 3 Aug 2023 2 Lost 175.00 56 (32) Ishan Kishan England Ahmedabad 14 Mar 2021 2 Won 156.41 61 (39) Ajinkya Rahane England Manchester 31 Aug 2011 1 Lost 147.61 31 (21) Rahul Dravid England Manchester 31 Aug 2011 1 Lost 130.00 26 (20) Parthiv Patel West Indies Port of Spain 4 Jun 2011 1 Won









S/R Runs (balls) Batter Against Venue Date M Inns Result 183.87 57 (31) Surya Kumar Yadav England Ahmedabad 18 Mar 2021 1 Won 180.95 38 (21) Rinku Singh Ireland Dublin 20 Aug 2023 1 Won





4 The number of occasions India could not chase a target of 150 or less in T20I cricket. The Tarouba match on 3 August 2023 was its latest unsuccessful attempt to better such a target set by its opponent.

Unsuccessful run chases by India while chasing targets of 150 or less

Opponent (winner) Total India’s reply India lost by Venue Date New Zealand 126/7 79/10 47 runs Nagpur 15 Mar 2016 South Africa 130/5 118/8 12 runs Nottingham 16 Jun 2009 Zimbabwe 145/7 135/9 10 runs Harare 19 Jul 2015 West Indies 149/6 145/9 4 runs Tarouba 3 Aug 2023





5 The number of Indian batters to register an individual fifty in T20I cricket before the age of 22 years. In the T20I match in Providence on 6 August 2023, Tilak Varma became the second youngest Indian batter to register a fifty in T20I cricket. Later, during the series, his team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal joined this elite group in Lauderhill on 12 August 2023. Jaiswal also became the youngest Indian opener to register a T20I fifty.

Youngest Indian batters to register a fifty in a T20I match

Age Batter Runs (balls) Against Venue Date M Inns Result 20y-143d Rohit Sharma 50* (40) South Africa Durban 20 Sep 2007 1 Won 20y-271d Tilak Varma 51 (41) West Indies Providence 6 Aug 2023 1 Lost 21y-38d Rishabh Pant 58 (38) West Indies Chennai 11 Nov 2018 2 Won 21y-227d Yashasvi Jaiswal 84* (51) West Indies Lauderhill 12 Aug 2023 2 Won 21y-307d Robin Uthappa 50 (39) Pakistan Durban 14 Sep 2007 1 Tie+

+ match won by India via a bowl out

Note: Not listed above is Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 65 in 42 balls against West Indies in Providence on 6 Aug 2019 at the age of 21y-306d.





Youngest Indian opening batters to register a fifty in a T20I match

Age Batter Runs (balls) Against Venue Date M Inns Result 21y-227d Yashasvi Jaiswal 84* (51) West Indies Lauderhill 12 Aug 2023 2 Won 22y-41d Rohit Sharma 52* (45) Ireland Nottingham 10 Jun 2009 2 Won 22y-239d Ishan Kishan 56 (32) England Ahmedabad 14 Mar 2021 2 Won

Note: **Jaiswal faced the first ball of the innings

** Ishan Kishan was on debut





6 The number of bowlers to claim their 50th wicket in 30 or less matches during their T20I career. India’s left-arm wrist spinner (LAWS), Kuldeep Yadav, against the West Indies in Providence on 8 August 2023, became the latest to join a list of bowlers by doing so in the 30th match of his career. Among the Test-playing nations’ bowlers, only Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis (in 26 games) and Ireland’s Mark Adair (28 matches) have reached the landmark in fewer games than Kuldeep. For India, only two bowlers, other than Kuldeep, have achieved this landmark in less than 35 games. Arshdeep Singh did it in 33 games in the recent T20I match in Dublin on 20 Aug 2023. He thus became the quickest among pacers to do so for India.

Quickest to claim fifty wickets in a T20I career (in fewest games)

M Bowler For Bowling style Achieved on Against Venue Result 22 Dhruv Maisuria Botswana RLB 29 May 2023 Eswatini Benoni Won 25 Syazrul Idrus Malayasia RM 30 Jul 2023 Myanmar Kuala Lumpur Won 26 Ajantha Mendis+ Sri Lanka ROB 4 Oct 2012 Pakistan Colombo RPS Won 28 Mark Adair+ Ireland RFM 20 Oct 2021 Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi Lost 29 Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal RLB 14 Feb 2022 Ireland Al Amerat Lost 30 Kuldeep Yadav+ India LAWS 8 Aug 2023 West Indies Providence Won

+ player from a Test playing nation

Note: For the record, spinners Imran Tahir (South Africa) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) have achieved their landmarks in 31 games





Quickest to claim fifty wickets in a T20I career (in fewest games for India)

M Bowler Bowling style Achieved on Against Venue Result 30 Kuldeep Yadav LAWS 8 Aug 2023 West Indies Providence Won 33 Arshdeep Singh LFM 20 Aug 2023 Ireland Dublin Won 34 Yuzvendra Chahal RLB 20 Nov 2019 Bangladesh Nagpur Won













All records are correct and updated until 26 Aug 2023