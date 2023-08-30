MagazineBuy Print

Statsman: SKY reaches 100 sixes in T20Is, joins Rohit and Virat in exclusive club

Suryakumar Yadav became the 14th player to do so

Published : Aug 30, 2023 16:54 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Suryakumar Yadav.
Suryakumar Yadav. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Suryakumar Yadav. | Photo Credit: AFP

A 100 for SKY


3 The number of Indian batters to hit 100 or more sixes during their T20I career. In the third match of the series against the West Indies in Providence on 8 Aug 2023, Surya Kumar Yadav emulated Rohit Sharma (182 sixes) and Virat Kohli (117 sixes) by registering his 100th six for India in this format. He also became the 14th player in T20I history to hit 100 or more sixes during a career. Among these 14 players, Surya Kumar is the second most frequent six-hitter in T20 internationals. Only West Indian Evin Lewis has taken fewer balls to hit a six in his T20I career. On average, Lewis takes 8.68 balls to hit a six, while Surya Yadav does it every 10.25 balls.


Most frequent six hitters in T20Is (Min 100 sixes)

Balls/6

Batter

For

6s

M

Inns

Runs

Ave.

S/R

8.68

Evin Lewis

WI

111

53

52

1465

29.89

151.97

10.25

Suryakumar Yadav

Ind

104

53

50

1841

46.02

172.70

10.30

Colin Munro

NZ

107

65

62

1724

31.34

156.44

11.14

Chris Gayle

WI

124

79

75

1899

27.92

137.50

13.49

Glenn Maxwell

Aus

106

98

90

2159

28.40

150.97

Note: Evin Lewis took 42 innings to reach the 100th six of his career, while Chris Gayle and Surya Kumar needed 49 innings to get theirs. Lewis needed just 789 balls to hit his 100th six, Colin Munro took 963 balls, and Surya Kumar Yadav reached his 100th six in 1007 balls


2 The number of international cricketing sides which have the distinction of playing in 200 or more T20I matches. India became the latest entrant to do so during the first match of the series against the West Indies in Tarouba on 3 August 2023. Pakistan (223) is the only other side to achieve this landmark in T20I cricket on 25 Sep 2022, when the home side beat England in Karachi by three runs. India has, so far, played in 206 matches.

India’s results in each of its landmark T20I matches

Match#

Opponent

Venue

Date

Result

1st

South Africa

Johannesburg

1 Dec 2006

Won by 6 wickets

50th

Australia

Mirpur

30 Mar 2014

Won by 73 runs

100th

Ireland

Dublin

27 Jun 2018

Won by 76 runs

150th

Namibia

Dubai

8 Nov 2021

Won by 9 wickets

200th

West Indies

Tarouba

3 Aug 2023

Lost by 4 runs


177 The batting strike-rate achieved by Tilak Varma during his innings of 39 in 22 balls in the Tarouba T20I match on 3 Aug 2023. This knock is now the fastest by an Indian debutant in T20I cricket. However, Surya Kumar Yadav and Rinku Singh have achieved higher batting strike-rates than Varma when they first batted in a T20I. They both did not get the opportunity to bat in their debut T20I match (see next table).

Highest batting strike-rate by an Indian on T20I debut
(min 25 runs)

S/R

Runs (balls)

Batter

Against

Venue

Date

M Inns

Result

177.27

39 (22)

Tilak Varma

West Indies

Tarouba

3 Aug 2023

2

Lost

175.00

56 (32)

Ishan Kishan

England

Ahmedabad

14 Mar 2021

2

Won

156.41

61 (39)

Ajinkya Rahane

England

Manchester

31 Aug 2011

1

Lost

147.61

31 (21)

Rahul Dravid

England

Manchester

31 Aug 2011

1

Lost

130.00

26 (20)

Parthiv Patel

West Indies

Port of Spain

4 Jun 2011

1

Won



S/R

Runs (balls)

Batter

Against

Venue

Date

M Inns

Result

183.87

57 (31)

Surya Kumar Yadav

England

Ahmedabad

18 Mar 2021

1

Won

180.95

38 (21)

Rinku Singh

Ireland

Dublin

20 Aug 2023

1

Won


4 The number of occasions India could not chase a target of 150 or less in T20I cricket. The Tarouba match on 3 August 2023 was its latest unsuccessful attempt to better such a target set by its opponent.

Unsuccessful run chases by India while chasing targets of 150 or less

Opponent (winner)

Total

India’s reply

India lost by

Venue

Date

New Zealand

126/7

79/10

47 runs

Nagpur

15 Mar 2016

South Africa

130/5

118/8

12 runs

Nottingham

16 Jun 2009

Zimbabwe

145/7

135/9

10 runs

Harare

19 Jul 2015

West Indies

149/6

145/9

4 runs

Tarouba

3 Aug 2023


5 The number of Indian batters to register an individual fifty in T20I cricket before the age of 22 years. In the T20I match in Providence on 6 August 2023, Tilak Varma became the second youngest Indian batter to register a fifty in T20I cricket. Later, during the series, his team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal joined this elite group in Lauderhill on 12 August 2023. Jaiswal also became the youngest Indian opener to register a T20I fifty.

Youngest Indian batters to register a fifty in a T20I match

Age

Batter

Runs (balls)

Against

Venue

Date

M Inns

Result

20y-143d

Rohit Sharma

50* (40)

South Africa

Durban

20 Sep 2007

1

Won

20y-271d

Tilak Varma

51 (41)

West Indies

Providence

6 Aug 2023

1

Lost

21y-38d

Rishabh Pant

58 (38)

West Indies

Chennai

11 Nov 2018

2

Won

21y-227d

Yashasvi Jaiswal

84* (51)

West Indies

Lauderhill

12 Aug 2023

2

Won

21y-307d

Robin Uthappa

50 (39)

Pakistan

Durban

14 Sep 2007

1

Tie+

+ match won by India via a bowl out

Note: Not listed above is Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 65 in 42 balls against West Indies in Providence on 6 Aug 2019 at the age of 21y-306d.


Youngest Indian opening batters to register a fifty in a T20I match

Age

Batter

Runs (balls)

Against

Venue

Date

M Inns

Result

21y-227d

Yashasvi Jaiswal

84* (51)

West Indies

Lauderhill

12 Aug 2023

2

Won

22y-41d

Rohit Sharma

52* (45)

Ireland

Nottingham

10 Jun 2009

2

Won

22y-239d

Ishan Kishan

56 (32)

England

Ahmedabad

14 Mar 2021

2

Won

Note: **Jaiswal faced the first ball of the innings

** Ishan Kishan was on debut


6 The number of bowlers to claim their 50th wicket in 30 or less matches during their T20I career. India’s left-arm wrist spinner (LAWS), Kuldeep Yadav, against the West Indies in Providence on 8 August 2023, became the latest to join a list of bowlers by doing so in the 30th match of his career. Among the Test-playing nations’ bowlers, only Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis (in 26 games) and Ireland’s Mark Adair (28 matches) have reached the landmark in fewer games than Kuldeep. For India, only two bowlers, other than Kuldeep, have achieved this landmark in less than 35 games. Arshdeep Singh did it in 33 games in the recent T20I match in Dublin on 20 Aug 2023. He thus became the quickest among pacers to do so for India.

Quickest to claim fifty wickets in a T20I career (in fewest games)

M

Bowler

For

Bowling style

Achieved on

Against

Venue

Result

22

Dhruv Maisuria

Botswana

RLB

29 May 2023

Eswatini

Benoni

Won

25

Syazrul Idrus

Malayasia

RM

30 Jul 2023

Myanmar

Kuala Lumpur

Won

26

Ajantha Mendis+

Sri Lanka

ROB

4 Oct 2012

Pakistan

Colombo RPS

Won

28

Mark Adair+

Ireland

RFM

20 Oct 2021

Sri Lanka

Abu Dhabi

Lost

29

Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepal

RLB

14 Feb 2022

Ireland

Al Amerat

Lost

30

Kuldeep Yadav+

India

LAWS

8 Aug 2023

West Indies

Providence

Won

+ player from a Test playing nation

Note: For the record, spinners Imran Tahir (South Africa) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) have achieved their landmarks in 31 games


Quickest to claim fifty wickets in a T20I career (in fewest games for India)

M

Bowler

Bowling style

Achieved on

Against

Venue

Result

30

Kuldeep Yadav

LAWS

8 Aug 2023

West Indies

Providence

Won

33

Arshdeep Singh

LFM

20 Aug 2023

Ireland

Dublin

Won

34

Yuzvendra Chahal

RLB

20 Nov 2019

Bangladesh

Nagpur

Won




All records are correct and updated until 26 Aug 2023

