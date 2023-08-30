Statsman: SKY reaches 100 sixes in T20Is, joins Rohit and Virat in exclusive club

A 100 for SKY
3 The number of Indian batters to hit 100 or more sixes during their T20I career. In the third match of the series against the West Indies in Providence on 8 Aug 2023, Surya Kumar Yadav emulated Rohit Sharma (182 sixes) and Virat Kohli (117 sixes) by registering his 100th six for India in this format. He also became the 14th player in T20I history to hit 100 or more sixes during a career. Among these 14 players, Surya Kumar is the second most frequent six-hitter in T20 internationals. Only West Indian Evin Lewis has taken fewer balls to hit a six in his T20I career. On average, Lewis takes 8.68 balls to hit a six, while Surya Yadav does it every 10.25 balls.
Most frequent six hitters in T20Is (Min 100 sixes)
Balls/6
Batter
For
6s
M
Inns
Runs
Ave.
S/R
8.68
Evin Lewis
WI
111
53
52
1465
29.89
151.97
10.25
Suryakumar Yadav
Ind
104
53
50
1841
46.02
172.70
10.30
Colin Munro
NZ
107
65
62
1724
31.34
156.44
11.14
Chris Gayle
WI
124
79
75
1899
27.92
137.50
13.49
Glenn Maxwell
Aus
106
98
90
2159
28.40
150.97
Note: Evin Lewis took 42 innings to reach the 100th six of his career, while Chris Gayle and Surya Kumar needed 49 innings to get theirs. Lewis needed just 789 balls to hit his 100th six, Colin Munro took 963 balls, and Surya Kumar Yadav reached his 100th six in 1007 balls
2 The number of international cricketing sides which have the distinction of playing in 200 or more T20I matches. India became the latest entrant to do so during the first match of the series against the West Indies in Tarouba on 3 August 2023. Pakistan (223) is the only other side to achieve this landmark in T20I cricket on 25 Sep 2022, when the home side beat England in Karachi by three runs. India has, so far, played in 206 matches.
India’s results in each of its landmark T20I matches
Match#
Opponent
Venue
Date
Result
1st
South Africa
Johannesburg
1 Dec 2006
Won by 6 wickets
50th
Australia
Mirpur
30 Mar 2014
Won by 73 runs
100th
Ireland
Dublin
27 Jun 2018
Won by 76 runs
150th
Namibia
Dubai
8 Nov 2021
Won by 9 wickets
200th
West Indies
Tarouba
3 Aug 2023
Lost by 4 runs
177 The batting strike-rate achieved by Tilak Varma during his innings of 39 in 22 balls in the Tarouba T20I match on 3 Aug 2023. This knock is now the fastest by an Indian debutant in T20I cricket. However, Surya Kumar Yadav and Rinku Singh have achieved higher batting strike-rates than Varma when they first batted in a T20I. They both did not get the opportunity to bat in their debut T20I match (see next table).
Highest batting strike-rate by an Indian on T20I debut
(min 25 runs)
S/R
Runs (balls)
Batter
Against
Venue
Date
M Inns
Result
177.27
39 (22)
Tilak Varma
West Indies
Tarouba
3 Aug 2023
2
Lost
175.00
56 (32)
Ishan Kishan
England
Ahmedabad
14 Mar 2021
2
Won
156.41
61 (39)
Ajinkya Rahane
England
Manchester
31 Aug 2011
1
Lost
147.61
31 (21)
Rahul Dravid
England
Manchester
31 Aug 2011
1
Lost
130.00
26 (20)
Parthiv Patel
West Indies
Port of Spain
4 Jun 2011
1
Won
S/R
Runs (balls)
Batter
Against
Venue
Date
M Inns
Result
183.87
57 (31)
Surya Kumar Yadav
England
Ahmedabad
18 Mar 2021
1
Won
180.95
38 (21)
Rinku Singh
Ireland
Dublin
20 Aug 2023
1
Won
4 The number of occasions India could not chase a target of 150 or less in T20I cricket. The Tarouba match on 3 August 2023 was its latest unsuccessful attempt to better such a target set by its opponent.
Unsuccessful run chases by India while chasing targets of 150 or less
Opponent (winner)
Total
India’s reply
India lost by
Venue
Date
New Zealand
126/7
79/10
47 runs
Nagpur
15 Mar 2016
South Africa
130/5
118/8
12 runs
Nottingham
16 Jun 2009
Zimbabwe
145/7
135/9
10 runs
Harare
19 Jul 2015
West Indies
149/6
145/9
4 runs
Tarouba
3 Aug 2023
5 The number of Indian batters to register an individual fifty in T20I cricket before the age of 22 years. In the T20I match in Providence on 6 August 2023, Tilak Varma became the second youngest Indian batter to register a fifty in T20I cricket. Later, during the series, his team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal joined this elite group in Lauderhill on 12 August 2023. Jaiswal also became the youngest Indian opener to register a T20I fifty.
Youngest Indian batters to register a fifty in a T20I match
Age
Batter
Runs (balls)
Against
Venue
Date
M Inns
Result
20y-143d
Rohit Sharma
50* (40)
South Africa
Durban
20 Sep 2007
1
Won
20y-271d
Tilak Varma
51 (41)
West Indies
Providence
6 Aug 2023
1
Lost
21y-38d
Rishabh Pant
58 (38)
West Indies
Chennai
11 Nov 2018
2
Won
21y-227d
Yashasvi Jaiswal
84* (51)
West Indies
Lauderhill
12 Aug 2023
2
Won
21y-307d
Robin Uthappa
50 (39)
Pakistan
Durban
14 Sep 2007
1
Tie+
+ match won by India via a bowl out
Note: Not listed above is Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 65 in 42 balls against West Indies in Providence on 6 Aug 2019 at the age of 21y-306d.
Youngest Indian opening batters to register a fifty in a T20I match
Age
Batter
Runs (balls)
Against
Venue
Date
M Inns
Result
21y-227d
Yashasvi Jaiswal
84* (51)
West Indies
Lauderhill
12 Aug 2023
2
Won
22y-41d
Rohit Sharma
52* (45)
Ireland
Nottingham
10 Jun 2009
2
Won
22y-239d
Ishan Kishan
56 (32)
England
Ahmedabad
14 Mar 2021
2
Won
Note: **Jaiswal faced the first ball of the innings
** Ishan Kishan was on debut
6 The number of bowlers to claim their 50th wicket in 30 or less matches during their T20I career. India’s left-arm wrist spinner (LAWS), Kuldeep Yadav, against the West Indies in Providence on 8 August 2023, became the latest to join a list of bowlers by doing so in the 30th match of his career. Among the Test-playing nations’ bowlers, only Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis (in 26 games) and Ireland’s Mark Adair (28 matches) have reached the landmark in fewer games than Kuldeep. For India, only two bowlers, other than Kuldeep, have achieved this landmark in less than 35 games. Arshdeep Singh did it in 33 games in the recent T20I match in Dublin on 20 Aug 2023. He thus became the quickest among pacers to do so for India.
Quickest to claim fifty wickets in a T20I career (in fewest games)
M
Bowler
For
Bowling style
Achieved on
Against
Venue
Result
22
Dhruv Maisuria
Botswana
RLB
29 May 2023
Eswatini
Benoni
Won
25
Syazrul Idrus
Malayasia
RM
30 Jul 2023
Myanmar
Kuala Lumpur
Won
26
Ajantha Mendis+
Sri Lanka
ROB
4 Oct 2012
Pakistan
Colombo RPS
Won
28
Mark Adair+
Ireland
RFM
20 Oct 2021
Sri Lanka
Abu Dhabi
Lost
29
Sandeep Lamichhane
Nepal
RLB
14 Feb 2022
Ireland
Al Amerat
Lost
30
Kuldeep Yadav+
India
LAWS
8 Aug 2023
West Indies
Providence
Won
+ player from a Test playing nation
Note: For the record, spinners Imran Tahir (South Africa) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) have achieved their landmarks in 31 games
Quickest to claim fifty wickets in a T20I career (in fewest games for India)
M
Bowler
Bowling style
Achieved on
Against
Venue
Result
30
Kuldeep Yadav
LAWS
8 Aug 2023
West Indies
Providence
Won
33
Arshdeep Singh
LFM
20 Aug 2023
Ireland
Dublin
Won
34
Yuzvendra Chahal
RLB
20 Nov 2019
Bangladesh
Nagpur
Won
All records are correct and updated until 26 Aug 2023
