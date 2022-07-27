Cycling at Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule, Indian squad, format, venue

Cycling has been a part of the Commonwealth Games since the second edition in 1934 and has appeared in every edition ever since.

Cycling- Mountain Bike:

Driving through natural beauty, the athletes have a challenging task ahead with the Cannock Chase Forest being the venue for the event on August 3. The steep downhills, landings, and uphill conquest are what make this event a spectacle. To finish first and win gold, the athletes will need to bring balance, speed, stamina and endurance forward.

Cycling- Road Race:

With all athletes beginning the race simultaneously, while men having to complete 160km and women 112 km, this event is nothing short of a stamina and endurance battle. Warwick’s Myton Fields, a green recreation space, will be used for the event, which will be held on August 7.

Cycling- Time Trial:

Cyclists compete against themselves and the clock to achieve the fastest time possible without facing off with their competitors. The riders set off at a minute interval with a circuit route of 37km made for men and 29km for women. Riders are clocked individually, and the fastest one claims the podium. The cycling time trials, that made its CWG debut in 1998 Kuala Lumpur will be held at West Park, an outdoor green recreation space on August 4.

Cycling time trial course map | Photo Credit: Birmingham 2022

Cycling- Track and Para Track:

The indoor cycling centre at Lee Valley Velopark will feature the following events such as Sprint/Para-Sport Tandem Sprint, Time Trial, Individual Pursuit, Scratch Race, Points Race, Team Sprint and Keirin from July 29 to Aug 1.