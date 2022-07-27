FAQs

Swimming and Para Swimming at Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule, Indian squad, format, venue

Commonwealth Games 2022: Swimming made its CWG debut at the first Games in 1930. Here is a look at the squads, venue and timings.

Team Sportstar
27 July, 2022 21:18 IST
Sajan Prakash (left) and Suyash Narayan Jadhav will be a part of the Indian swimming and para swimming squad in Birmingham 2022.

Sajan Prakash (left) and Suyash Narayan Jadhav will be a part of the Indian swimming and para swimming squad in Birmingham 2022. | Photo Credit:

Swimming made its Commonwealth Games debut at the first Games in 1930. Swimming and para swimming events are scheduled to take place between 29 July and 3 August 2022, across fifty-two events including twelve parasport events.

Rules, format, venue

From the fast-paced 50m race to the draining 1500m, every swimmer eyes the podium finish.

Be it the four strokes-   freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly and backstroke or all the four styles, the medley- the swimming and para-swimming events will be nothing less than a drama.

The Sandwell Aquatics Centre will host the event from July 29 to August 3. The Olympic-size pool or the 50m pool will witness some of the finest swimmers outdo their opponents in the heats, semifinals and finals.

Apart from individual races, relay events might give the crowd a competition worth their money.

A total of up to 96 para swimmers (48 per gender) qualify to compete at the Games. Nations may earn three quotas per event, allocated as follows:

  • ⦿ Athletes in the World Para Swimming (WPS) World Rankings.
  • ⦿ Recipients of a CGF/WPS Bipartite Invitation.
Indian swimming squad for Commonwealth Games 2022
Sajan Prakash - men’s 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly
Srihari Nataraj - men’s 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke
Kushagra Rawat - men’s 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle
Advait Page - men’s 1500m freestyle
Indian para swimming squad for Commonwealth Games 2022
Ashish Kumar Singh - Backstroke S9
Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Freestyle S7
Niranjan Mukundan - Freestyle S7

