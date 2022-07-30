The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will take place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. Here are all the events Indians will be participating on Day 2 in Birmingham.

JULY 30 (All timings are in IST - Indian Standard Time)

Athletics

Men’s marathon - Final - Nitendra Singh Rawat - 1:30 pm

Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

100m Men’s Backstroke S9 (Para) - Final - Ashish Kumar - 12:18 am

100m Backstroke - Semifinal - Srihari Natraj - 1:15 am

200m Freestyle - Heat 3 - Kushagra Rawat - 3 pm

Gymnastics

Women’s Team final and Individual Qualification Sub-division 3 - 9 pm

Indian women’s team - Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Natraj, Protishtha Samanta

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3

India vs Sri Lanka - 1:30 pm

India vs Australia - 11:30 pm

Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

Over 54kg - 57kg - Featherweight - Round of 32 - Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Amzolele (South Africa) - 5 pm

Over 66kg - 70kg - Light Middleweight - Round of 16 - Lovlina Borgohain vs Ariane Nicholson (New Zealand) - 12 am (July 31)

Over 86kg - 92kg - Heavyweight - Round of 16 - Sanjeet Sanjeet vs Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali (Samoa) - 1:00 am (July 31)

Cycling, Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark

2:30 pm - 6:15 pm

Women’s Sprint - Qualifying - Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul

Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit- Qualifying - Meenakshi

Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit - Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar

8:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Men’s Keirin first round - Esow Alben

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Women’s Pool A - India vs Wales - 11:30 pm

Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1

1:30 pm - 6:15 pm

Men’s 55 kg - Final - Sanket Mahadev Sargar

Men’s 61 kg - Final - Gururaja

8:00 pm - 10:15 pm

Women’s 49 kg - Final - Mirabhai Chanu

12:30 am (July 31)

Women’s 55 kg - Final - Bindyarani Devi

Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 3 - India vs Guyana - 2 pm

Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 3 - India vs Northern Ireland - 4:30 pm

Quarter-Finals - 8:30 pm - 1:30 am (July 31)

Indian entries: Women’s team: Diya Chitale Manika Batra Reeth Tennison Seerja Akula

Men’s team: Harmeet Desai Sanil Shetty Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Ramit Tandon vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica) - 5 pm

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Joshana Chinappa vs Meagan Best (Barbados) - 5:45 pm

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia) - 5:45 pm

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Saurav Ghoshal vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) - 6:15 pm

Squash Indian entries (all categories)

Men’s team: Singles: Saurav Ghosal Abhay Singh Doubles: Senthilkumar Valavan/Abhay Singh Ramit Tandon/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu

Women’s team: Singles: Joshana Chinappa Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Anahat Singh Doubles: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla/Anahat Singh Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal Karthik

Mixed: Saurav Ghoshal/Joshana Chinappa Ramit Tandon/Dipika Pallikal Karthik

Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

1:00 pm - 6:15 pm

Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh

Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Tania Choudhury vs Laura Daniels (Wales)

Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3

7:30 pm - 12: 45 am (July 31)

Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 3 (Lovely Choubey, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki)

Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3 (Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain)