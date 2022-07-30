The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will take place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. Here are all the events Indians will be participating on Day 2 in Birmingham.
JULY 30 (All timings are in IST - Indian Standard Time)
Athletics
Men’s marathon - Final - Nitendra Singh Rawat - 1:30 pm
Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
100m Men’s Backstroke S9 (Para) - Final - Ashish Kumar - 12:18 am
100m Backstroke - Semifinal - Srihari Natraj - 1:15 am
200m Freestyle - Heat 3 - Kushagra Rawat - 3 pm
Gymnastics
Women’s Team final and Individual Qualification Sub-division 3 - 9 pm
Indian women’s team - Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Natraj, Protishtha Samanta
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3
India vs Sri Lanka - 1:30 pm
India vs Australia - 11:30 pm
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
Over 54kg - 57kg - Featherweight - Round of 32 - Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Amzolele (South Africa) - 5 pm
Over 66kg - 70kg - Light Middleweight - Round of 16 - Lovlina Borgohain vs Ariane Nicholson (New Zealand) - 12 am (July 31)
Over 86kg - 92kg - Heavyweight - Round of 16 - Sanjeet Sanjeet vs Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali (Samoa) - 1:00 am (July 31)
Cycling, Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark
2:30 pm - 6:15 pm
Women’s Sprint - Qualifying - Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul
Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit- Qualifying - Meenakshi
Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit - Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar
8:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Men’s Keirin first round - Esow Alben
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
Women’s Pool A - India vs Wales - 11:30 pm
Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1
1:30 pm - 6:15 pm
Men’s 55 kg - Final - Sanket Mahadev Sargar
Men’s 61 kg - Final - Gururaja
8:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Women’s 49 kg - Final - Mirabhai Chanu
12:30 am (July 31)
Women’s 55 kg - Final - Bindyarani Devi
Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 3 - India vs Guyana - 2 pm
Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 3 - India vs Northern Ireland - 4:30 pm
Quarter-Finals - 8:30 pm - 1:30 am (July 31)
Indian entries: Women’s team: Diya Chitale Manika Batra Reeth Tennison Seerja Akula
Men’s team: Harmeet Desai Sanil Shetty Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Ramit Tandon vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica) - 5 pm
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Joshana Chinappa vs Meagan Best (Barbados) - 5:45 pm
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia) - 5:45 pm
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Saurav Ghoshal vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) - 6:15 pm
Squash Indian entries (all categories)
Men’s team: Singles: Saurav Ghosal Abhay Singh Doubles: Senthilkumar Valavan/Abhay Singh Ramit Tandon/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu
Women’s team: Singles: Joshana Chinappa Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Anahat Singh Doubles: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla/Anahat Singh Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal Karthik
Mixed: Saurav Ghoshal/Joshana Chinappa Ramit Tandon/Dipika Pallikal Karthik
Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
1:00 pm - 6:15 pm
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Tania Choudhury vs Laura Daniels (Wales)
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3
7:30 pm - 12: 45 am (July 31)
Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 3 (Lovely Choubey, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki)
Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3 (Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain)