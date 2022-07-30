Indians in Action

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2, Indians in action on July 30: Full schedule, events, streaming updates, timings in IST

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 29 so that you can stay up to speed!

Team Sportstar
30 July, 2022 08:18 IST
30 July, 2022 08:18 IST
(From left) Olympians Lovlina Borgohain, Mirabai Chanu and Pranati Nayak will all be in action on Day 2 of the Birmingham Games.

(From left) Olympians Lovlina Borgohain, Mirabai Chanu and Pranati Nayak will all be in action on Day 2 of the Birmingham Games. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 29 so that you can stay up to speed!

The 2022  Commonwealth Games  in Birmingham will take place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. Here are all the events Indians will be participating on Day 2 in Birmingham.

JULY 30 (All timings are in IST - Indian Standard Time)

Athletics

Men’s marathon - Final - Nitendra Singh Rawat - 1:30 pm

Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

100m Men’s Backstroke S9 (Para) - Final - Ashish Kumar -  12:18 am

100m Backstroke - Semifinal - Srihari Natraj - 1:15 am

200m Freestyle - Heat 3 - Kushagra Rawat - 3 pm

Gymnastics

Also Read
Commonwealth Games 2022: Gymnast Pranati looks to follow in Dipa Karmakar’s footsteps in Birmingham

Women’s Team final and Individual Qualification Sub-division 3 - 9 pm

Indian women’s team - Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Natraj, Protishtha Samanta

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3

India vs Sri Lanka - 1:30 pm

India vs Australia - 11:30 pm

Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

Over 54kg - 57kg - Featherweight - Round of 32 - Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Amzolele (South Africa) - 5 pm

Over 66kg - 70kg - Light Middleweight - Round of 16 - Lovlina Borgohain vs Ariane Nicholson (New Zealand) - 12 am (July 31)

Over 86kg - 92kg - Heavyweight - Round of 16 - Sanjeet Sanjeet vs Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali (Samoa) - 1:00 am (July 31)

Cycling, Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark

2:30 pm - 6:15 pm

Women’s Sprint - Qualifying - Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul

Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit- Qualifying - Meenakshi

Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit - Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar

8:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Men’s Keirin first round - Esow Alben

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Women’s Pool A - India vs Wales - 11:30 pm

Also Read
Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Hockey: India thrashes Ghana 5-0 in CWG opener

Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1

1:30 pm - 6:15 pm

Men’s 55 kg - Final - Sanket Mahadev Sargar

Men’s 61 kg - Final - Gururaja

8:00 pm - 10:15 pm

Women’s 49 kg - Final - Mirabhai Chanu

12:30 am (July 31)

Women’s 55 kg - Final - Bindyarani Devi

Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 3 - India vs Guyana - 2 pm

Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 3 - India vs Northern Ireland - 4:30 pm

Quarter-Finals - 8:30 pm - 1:30 am (July 31)

Indian entries: Women’s team: Diya Chitale Manika Batra Reeth Tennison Seerja Akula

Men’s team: Harmeet Desai Sanil Shetty Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Ramit Tandon vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica) - 5 pm

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Joshana Chinappa vs Meagan Best (Barbados) - 5:45 pm

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia) - 5:45 pm

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Saurav Ghoshal vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) - 6:15 pm

Also Read
Squash at Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule, Indian squad, format, venue

Squash Indian entries (all categories)

Men’s team: Singles: Saurav Ghosal Abhay Singh Doubles: Senthilkumar Valavan/Abhay Singh Ramit Tandon/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu

Women’s team: Singles: Joshana Chinappa Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Anahat Singh Doubles: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla/Anahat Singh Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal Karthik

Mixed: Saurav Ghoshal/Joshana Chinappa Ramit Tandon/Dipika Pallikal Karthik

Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

1:00 pm - 6:15 pm

Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh

Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Tania Choudhury vs Laura Daniels (Wales)

Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3

7:30 pm - 12: 45 am (July 31)

Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 3 (Lovely Choubey, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki)

Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3 (Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain)

Read more stories on Indians in Action.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us