Squash at Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule, Indian squad, format, venue

Squash made its Commonwealth games debut in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Since it is a core sport, it has been a part of the Games ever since.

Rules and scoring system of Squash

A typical squash match involves a best-of-five games format. The first player/team that reaches 11 points wins the game. If the score in a game is tied at 10-10, play continues until a player/team wins by two clear points.

As defined by the Professional Squash Association (PSA), the governing body for the administration of both men’s and women’s professional squash around the world, a point is earned when the opponent either;

hits the ball on or above the market ‘out lines’ or hits the ‘tin’ – the hard strip on the front wall which acts similar to the net in tennis ⦿ connects with the ball more than once in the act of striking (carry)

Squash schedule and venue for Commonwealth Games 2022

All five categories in squash will be played between July 29 and August 8 at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.