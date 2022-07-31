Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 3 LIVE: Jeremy wins Gold, India beats Pakistan in cricket, India medal tally, CWG updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3. India has won two Gold medals in the Birmingham Games so far, with the latest coming from Jerermy, Read Here: Jeremy won India its second gold medal.

Weightlifting

Popy Hazarika lifts 81 kg in Snatch. In her second attempt, she goes for an 84 kg lift, but fails to pull it off.

Squash Round of 16 - Joshana Chinappa into quarters, beats Kaitlyin Watts; IND 3-1 NZ India wins the fourth set 11-6: Joshana takes an early lead and is still ahead of Watts with the score 2-3 in favour of India. The contest is going neck-to-neck at the moment, with the score 6-6. India is edging closer to a win, with a three-point cushion at the moment. The score 6-9 to India. Chinappa wins the third set 11-6 to enter the quarterfinals. India wins the third set 11-4: Joshana has the lead at the moment with Watts, just a point away. The score 3-2 in favour of India. Joshana continues to build on her lead with the deficit to six points now. IND 10-4 NZ. Joshana seals a win in the third set to take a lead in the game. New Zealand wins the second set 11-9: The second game begins. Watts takes an early lead, something she did in the first game as well, but Joshana earns a point back, The score 2-1 for now, in favour of New Zealand. Watts continues to build on her lead and increases the deficit to three points now. Chinappa makes a comeback and sits one point behind the New Zealand player at 6-7 and finally gets level at 8-8 again. Watts, however, does not let her lead slip and secures a win in the second game. India wins the first set 11-8: Joshana Chinappa of India and Kaitlyn Watts of New Zealand are getting ready for the match to seal a spot in the quarterfinals. The match begins and the Indian, after initially trailing, makes a comeback to 8-8 and seals the win in the first set 11-8.

India vs Pakistan Women’s cricket: Smriti Mandhana scores her half-century with a six as India edges closer to a win against Pakistan. The score at the moment is 76/1, with Mandhan on strike.

Lawn Bowls updates: India Men’s pair sectional play team into quarters The Indian team, represented by Sunil Bahadur (lead) and Dinesh Kumar (skip), beat Jamie Walker and Sal Tolchard of England 18-15 to qualify for the quarterfinals. It will face Northern Ireland in the Lawn Bowls quarters.

Upcoming events in the Commonwealth Games 2022

⦿ Squash: Joshana Chinappa vs Kaitlyn Watts in Round of 16

Joshana Chinappa vs Kaitlyn Watts in Round of 16 ⦿ Weightlifting: Popy Hazarika - Women’s 59 kg final

Popy Hazarika - Women’s 59 kg final ⦿ Artistic Gymnastics - Women’s all-round finals

Cycling - Men's 15km Scratch Race - Qualifying

Naman Kapil finished 11th in Heat 1 and failed to qualify for the final

Vishavjeet finishes 6th in his heart and qualifies for final, which will take place at 11:12PM tonight.

TABLE TENNIS MEN’S QUARTERFINALS-

⦿ Doubles (G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai vs R Bawm and M. Ridoy)- India leads in the quarterfinals vs Bangladesh 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-2 ). the manage to win the first game and make the first step towards semifinals.

(G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai vs R Bawm and M. Ridoy)- India leads in the quarterfinals vs Bangladesh 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-2 ). the manage to win the first game and make the first step towards semifinals. ⦿ Singles (Sharath Kamal and M Sabbir)- Sharath wins first set 11-4. He also wins the next to sets with utmost ease as he beats Sabbir 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-2)

(Sharath Kamal and M Sabbir)- Sharath wins first set 11-4. He also wins the next to sets with utmost ease as he beats Sabbir 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-2) ⦿ Singles (Sathiyan and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy) Sathiyan dominates the proceedings as he wins 3-0 (11-2, 11-3, 11-5). AND INDIA QUALIFIES FOR THE SEMIS! THEY WILL NIGERIA IN THE SEMIS.

BOXING- Men’s Light Welterweight round of 16- Shiva Thapa vs Reese Lynch

⦿ Round 1- Thapa lands in backhand punches accurately. Lynch falls down as Thapa attacks aggressively. Thapa gets five 10s, Lynch gets five nines.

Thapa lands in backhand punches accurately. Lynch falls down as Thapa attacks aggressively. ⦿ Round 2 - Shiva defends in the second round as Lynch gets aggressive. The last 10 seconds sees Thapa being extremely attacking. Thapa gets four nines and a 10, Lynch gets four 10s and one nine.

- Shiva defends in the second round as Lynch gets aggressive. The last 10 seconds sees Thapa being extremely attacking. ⦿ Round 3- Both are aggressive, but Thapa needs to giddy up to win the third round. The Indian fires back. LYNCH WINS IN A SPLIT DECISION 4-1.

WOMEN’S LIGHT FLYWEIGHT ROUND OF 16 Nikhat Zareen vs Helena Ismael Bagao

⦿ Round 1- Nikhat Zareen in the red corner. Match starts as Nikhat starts attacking relentlessly. She pushes he opposition to the corner. NIKHIT WINS FIRST ROUND WITH THE FIVE JUDGES SCORING 10S, WHILE HELENA GETS FOUR EIGHTS AND A NINE.

Nikhat Zareen in the red corner. Match starts as Nikhat starts attacking relentlessly. She pushes he opposition to the corner. ⦿ Round 2- Helena tries to close the gap between the two. Nikhat uses both her hands to corner Helena. NIKHIT WINS SECOND ROUND WITH THE FIVE JUDGES SCORING 10S, WHILE HELENA GETS FIVE EIGHTS.

Helena tries to close the gap between the two. Nikhat uses both her hands to corner Helena. ⦿ Round 3- Nikhat defends herself with ease as she moves out of Bagao’s way. Referee counts till 10, but Bagao doesn’t give up. At the end Nikhat doesn’t let go of the opportunity and gets a point by Knock Down.

Lawn Bowls-After three ENDS India leads 4-2 in the men’s pairs event. India gets two more points after four ENDS as they lead 6-2.

SWIMMING- Sajan Prakash defeats Kieren Pollard in the 200m butterfly show-off and will be the first reserve for the finals.

LAWN BOWLS-England leads 1-0 against India after END 1 in the men’s pairs.

Gymnastics- Yogeshwar finishes 15th with 74.700 points as England’s Jake Jarman takes gold in the men’s all-around finals.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON INDIA VS PAKISTAN WOMEN’S CRICKET MATCH

WEIGHTLIFTING: Jeremy wins India its second gold medal as he lifts 140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean & jerk, setting a new games record!

Gymnastics-

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON WEIGHTLIFTING: Jeremy eyes India’s second gold medal

Artistic Gymnastic- Yogeshwar scores 11.500 in floor exercise. Currently ranks 15th among 18 competitors.

Swimming- Srihari Nataraj qualifies for the semifinals of 50m backstroke after finishing second in the heats clocking 25.52.

Gymnastics- Yogeshwar Singh scores 12.700 in the horizontal bars.

Swimming- Sajan Prakash will be a reserve for the 200m butterfly event after he clocks 1:58.99 finishing fourth in his heats.

Cycling- Ronaldo has qualified for the men’s sprint 1/8 finals with a timing of 10.012 .

Lawn Bowls- Tania Choudhury defeats Shauna O’Neill 21-12 after 19 ENDS. She fails to qualify for the quarterfinals after losing the first two matches.

Weightlifting- Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifts 136kg in his first snatch attempt, 140 kg in his second attempt. However, he fails to lift 146 kg in his third try, but manages to beak the Games record in his first two tries.

Gymnastics- Yogeshwar scores 12.050 in his third round in parallel bars.

Gymnastics- Yogeshwar scores 13.200 in his second round with pommel horse. A 4.8 level of difficulty and execution of 8.400.

LAWN BOWLS-Tania leads 17-8 against Shauna after 15 ENDS

Gymnastics- Yogeshwar Singh finishes his round one performance in the rings and scores 12.350 with an execution of 8.150 and difficulty of 4.200.

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS ALL-AROUND FINALS BEGIN! INDIA’S YOGESHWAR SINGH IN ACTION!

LAWN BOWLS- After 4 ENDS, Tania Choudhury of India trails 2-3 against Shauna O’ Neill.

AND THE DAY 3 PROCEEDINGS BEGIN WITH LAWN BOWLS

After Day 2, here’s how the medals table looks like.

JULY 31 (All timings are in IST - Indian Standard Time)

1 PM (Lawn bowls)

Women’s singles- Tania Choudhury

1:30 PM (Artistic Gymnastics)

Men’s all-around final: Yogeshwar Singh

2:00 PM (Weightlifting)

Men’s 67kg: Jeremy Lalrinnunga

3:07 PM (Swimming and Para Swimming)

Men’s 200m butterfly heats- Sajan Prakash

3:30 PM (Cricket)

India vs Pakistan

3:31 PM (Swimming and Para Swimming)

Men’s 50m backstroke heats- Srihari Nataraj

4:00 PM (Table Tennis)

Men’s team quarterfinals: India vs Bangladesh

4:00 PM (Lawn Bowls)

Men’s Pairs- India vs England

4:20/4:59 PM (Cycling)

Men’s 15km Scratch Race Qualifying

4:45PM (Boxing)

Women’s Light Flyweight round of 16- Nikhat Zareen vs Helena Ismael Bagao

5:15PM (Boxing)

Men’s Light Welterweight round of 16- Shiva Thapa vs Reese Lynch

6:00 PM (Squash)

Women’s singles round of 16- Joshana Chinappa vs Kaitlyn Watts

6:30 PM (Weightlifting)

Women’s 59kg- Popy Hazarika

7 PM (Artistic Gymnastics)

Women’s All-Around finals- Ruthuraj Nataraj

7:01 PM (Triathlon)

Mixed team relay final

7:30PM (Lawn Bowls)

Women’s fours quarterfinal: India vs Norfolk Islands

8:30 PM (Hockey)

Men’s hockey- India vs Ghana

9:02 PM (Cycling)

Women’s 500m time trial final - Mayuri Lute

10 PM (badminton)

Mixed team QFs- India vs South Africa

10:30 PM (Squash)

Men’s singles round of 16- Saurav Ghosal vs David Baillargeon

11 PM (Weightlifting)

Men’s 73kg- Achinta Sheuli

11:37 PM onwards (Swimming)

Men’s 50m backstroke semifinals (Srihari Nataraj) (subject to qualification)

11:58 PM onwards (Swimming)

Men’s 200m butterfly final (Sajan Prakash) (subject to qualification)

12:15 AM (August 1 Boxing)

Men’s Middleweight- Sumit vs Callum Peters

1 AM (August 1 Boxing)

Men’s Super heavyweight- Sagar vs Maxime Yegnong Njieyo