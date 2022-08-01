News

Shushila Devi wins Judo silver at Commonwealth Games 2022; Vijay Kumar gets bronze

Commonwealth Games 2022: India got its third silver medal in Judo women’s 48 kg category while Vijay Kumar Yadav got a bronze in the men’s 60 kg.

Team Sportstar
01 August, 2022 22:00 IST
01 August, 2022 22:00 IST
Judoka Shushila Devi won silver medal in the 48 kg at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Judoka Shushila Devi won silver medal in the 48 kg at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Commonwealth Games 2022: India got its third silver medal in Judo women’s 48 kg category while Vijay Kumar Yadav got a bronze in the men’s 60 kg.

Judoka Shushila Devi lost to South Africa’s Michaela Whitebooi in the women’s 48 kg category on Monday to settle for a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The South African won the fight by Ippon - the highest possible score in Judo. Nonetheless, Devi clinched India’s seventh medal in the Birmingham Games.

READ: Commonwealth Games 2022, Live Day 4 Updates

The two opponents could not be differentiated in the stipulated three minutes. In the golden point round, South Africa’s Whitebooi seized on an opening by the Indian and claimed the point.

This is Shushila’s second medal at the Commonwealth Games. She had won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Shushila also made an appearance at the Tokyo Olympics but faced a first round defeat.

India also won a bronze medal in the men’s 60 kg category as Vijay Kumar Yadav beat Cyprus’ Petros Christodoulides in the second bronze medal match..

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Anahat Singh,14, India’s youngest participant at Commonwealth Games 2022

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us