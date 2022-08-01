Shushila Devi wins Judo silver at Commonwealth Games 2022; Vijay Kumar gets bronze

Judoka Shushila Devi lost to South Africa’s Michaela Whitebooi in the women’s 48 kg category on Monday to settle for a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The South African won the fight by Ippon - the highest possible score in Judo. Nonetheless, Devi clinched India’s seventh medal in the Birmingham Games.

READ: Commonwealth Games 2022, Live Day 4 Updates

The two opponents could not be differentiated in the stipulated three minutes. In the golden point round, South Africa’s Whitebooi seized on an opening by the Indian and claimed the point.

This is Shushila’s second medal at the Commonwealth Games. She had won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Shushila also made an appearance at the Tokyo Olympics but faced a first round defeat.

India also won a bronze medal in the men’s 60 kg category as Vijay Kumar Yadav beat Cyprus’ Petros Christodoulides in the second bronze medal match..