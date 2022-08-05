Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik beat Canada’s Ana Godinez Gonzalez by fall to win gold in Women’s Freestyle 62 kg at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Also Read Anshu Malik wins silver in 57kg wrestling at Commonwealth Games 2022

This is India’s third wrestling medal, and second gold, at this CWG after Bajrang Punia and Anshu Malik bagged gold and silver, respectively.

Sakshi beat Berthe Etane Ngolle in 62 seconds to reach the summit match.

Earlier, she had trumped Kesley Barnes of England by technical superiority in a minute and nine seconds to reach the semis.

The 2014 Olympics wrestling bronze medallist Sakshi had won the gold medal at the Ranking Series in Kazakhstan in June.