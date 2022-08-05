News

Sakshi Malik wins gold in 62kg wrestling at Commonwealth Games

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik beat Canada’s Ana Godinez Gonzalez by fall to win gold in Women’s Freestyle 62 kg at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Team Sportstar
05 August, 2022 22:56 IST
India’s Sakshi Malik won the country’s third medal in wrestling at CWG 2022.

India’s Sakshi Malik won the country’s third medal in wrestling at CWG 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

This is India’s third wrestling medal, and second gold, at this CWG after Bajrang Punia and Anshu Malik bagged gold and silver, respectively.

Sakshi beat Berthe Etane Ngolle in 62 seconds to reach the summit match.

Earlier, she had trumped Kesley Barnes of England by technical superiority in a minute and nine seconds to reach the semis.

The 2014 Olympics wrestling bronze medallist Sakshi had won the gold medal at the Ranking Series in Kazakhstan in June.

