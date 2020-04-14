Cricket Videos

WATCH: Cricket grounds with most international matches

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to wreak havoc halting sporting action, Sportstar looks back at the cricket stadiums known for iconic matches over decades.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 April, 2020 13:18 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 April, 2020 13:18 IST
