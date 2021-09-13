Cricket Videos England v India Manchester Test: Series result, what next? IPL to blame? Here's everything we know about the developments in Manchester where the fifth Test between India and England was cancelled after positive COVID-19 tests in the visiting camp. Who wins the series? Can England cover its losses? Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 13:13 IST Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 13:13 IST England v India Manchester Test: Series result, what next? IPL to blame? India ends 50-year-old wait for Test win at The Oval, beats England by 157 runs IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer raring to go after long injury layoff Guns and runs: Women missing as crowds return for cricket match in Taliban-controlled Kabul Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos On this day in 2012, Unmukt Chand led India to its third U19 World Cup title Cricket: Root bemoans 'missed opportunity' after Lord's Test thrashing On this day in 2019, Ben Stokes' Headingley Ashes masterclass On This Day in 1971, India wins its first Test series in England Mithali Raj: Records revisited Watch: Shafali Verma on missing her century, jokes with Smriti in the middle, adapting to Test cricket Watch - Heather Knight disappointed by used pitch in Bristol for women's Test England vs India Women's Test - Shubhangi Kulkarni, Sudha Shah weigh in on historic return to red ball cricket