Cricket Videos

WATCH: India's top-10 youngest T20I debutantes

From Washington Sundar to Mayank Markande, here's a list of Indian national cricket team's youngest Twenty20 International (T20I) debutantes.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 June, 2020 10:58 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 June, 2020 10:58 IST
Marcus Thuram
#BlackLivesMatter: Sportspersons speak out in support
Steve Smith: Playing at WC is pinnacle, but IPL not a bad alternative
Chris Woakes to welcome Alex Hales England return
Jason Gillespie open to Smith returning as Australia captain
 More Videos
Mark Wood
Definite possibility England will play this summer: Wood
Stokes unselfishness a big part of his success - Bess
M.S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli
Top 10 captains who have led in most international matches
Sportstar's top five best Test captains
Top five most successful Test captains
A potential South Africa return for AB de Villiers?
Marnus Labuschagne itching for cricket return
Jason Roy
Jason Roy 'hugely disappointed' by The Hundred postponement
Jason Roy
Jason Roy: No shame if players are fearful of sport resuming
 Related