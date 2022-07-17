India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics
India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s 71 and four wickets combined with Rishabh Pant’s maiden ODI hundred as India beat England by five wickets to win the series 2-1.
17 July, 2022 23:36 IST
