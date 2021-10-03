Cricket Videos Pooja Vastrakar: India's find of the Pink Ball Test Pooja Vastrakar looked a stronger, meaner bowler after returning from injuries. She took two of the four Australian wickets to fall on Saturday. Team Sportstar 03 October, 2021 16:49 IST Team Sportstar 03 October, 2021 16:49 IST Pooja Vastrakar , who has looked a stronger, meaner bowler after returning from injuries took two of the four Australian wickets to fall on Saturday. She also took the all-important wicket of Beth Mooney in the second innings as India set Australia a 272-run target to win the one-off Test match.She said she enjoyed bowling with the pink ball under the lights.“It was a great experience,” said the 22-year-old. “The pink ball, I found, moves initially but not as much as the red one once it gets older. So it was challenging, but it was fun bowling under lights.”Video Courtesy: Cricket Australia Pooja Vastrakar: India's find of the Pink Ball Test KKR vs SRH, Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Playing XI prediction, squads, head to head stats, key players, where to watch Mandhana: Practised celebration so many times, got shy after century Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos RR vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Smriti Mandhana: Told myself not to look at the scoreboard, started off like an ODI KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Mithali Raj: Little more time between last ODI and Test would have helped, would be nice to play a Test at home SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab Kings stutter once more, Mumbai Indians win IPL 2021 match recap: KKR beats DC in a match filled with nerves, drama and an on-field spat