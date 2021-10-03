Pooja Vastrakar: India's find of the Pink Ball Test

Pooja Vastrakar , who has looked a stronger, meaner bowler after returning from injuries took two of the four Australian wickets to fall on Saturday.

She also took the all-important wicket of Beth Mooney in the second innings as India set Australia a 272-run target to win the one-off Test match.

She said she enjoyed bowling with the pink ball under the lights.

“It was a great experience,” said the 22-year-old. “The pink ball, I found, moves initially but not as much as the red one once it gets older. So it was challenging, but it was fun bowling under lights.”



Video Courtesy: Cricket Australia