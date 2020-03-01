Cricket Videos

WATCH: South Africa hands Australia crushing defeat in first ODI

South Africa handed Australia a 74-run defeat in the 1st ODI, thanks to Heinrich Klassen's partnership with David Miller and Lungi Ngidi's three-wicket haul.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 March, 2020 12:48 IST

WATCH: South Africa hands Australia crushing defeat in first ODI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 March, 2020 12:48 IST
WATCH: South Africa hands Australia crushing defeat in first ODI
HIGHLIGHTS: Australia thumps South Africa to win T20 series
Adil Rashid
England claims third and final ODI against South Africa
Glenn McGrath
Born this Day - Glenn McGrath turns 50
 More Videos
Ben Stokes celebrates his century in the third Test with South Africa.
SA vs Eng, 4th Test Highlights: Sweary Stokes caught on camera
England beats South Africa in third Test - Highlights
W.V. Raman
W.V. Raman: The way things are, girls will see cricket as career option in future
Steve Smith shares Secret Santa story
South Africa prepared for England challenge
India vs West Indies, Chennai ODI: Slow ticket sales at counters on Day 1
Rahul Dravid: U-19 World Cup not be-all, end-all of everything
Afghanistan Vs West Indies Lucknow Diary
 Related