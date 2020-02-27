Cricket Videos

HIGHLIGHTS: Australia thumps South Africa to win T20 series

Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs in the third T20 international in Cape Town to win the three-match series 2-1 on Wednesday.

27 February, 2020 13:27 IST

 More Videos
