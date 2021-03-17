Cricket Videos

Sanath Jayasuriya looks back the 1996 World Cup triumph

On This Day 25 years ago, Arjuna Ranatunga's men made history in Lahore beating Australia to win their maiden World Cup but as Sanath Jayasuriya reveals it was the semi-final vs India that was more nerve-wracking.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 March, 2021 20:50 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 March, 2021 20:50 IST
Sanath Jayasuriya
Sanath Jayasuriya looks back the 1996 World Cup triumph
Archer 'on the same page' with England's rotation policy
Highlights: Lewis' century gets Windies home against Sri Lanka
Morgan and Kohli start early with the World Cup mind games
 More Videos
Allen outhits big names to give West Indies win in third T20I against Sri Lanka
James Anderson: Looking at bigger picture, rotation policy has merit
Root always looking to improve - Trott
Joe Root - England's captain set to join 100-Test club
Rory Burns
Rory Burns prepared for life in the bubble in India
Australia Day
Explainer: What is Australia Day and where does Cricket Australia come into the picture?
Anderson feeling ageless after six-wicket haul for England
Tim Paine unsure of Australia captaincy for the Ashes