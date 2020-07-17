3TC Solidarity Cup: When and where to watch in India, live streaming, squads, time

Cricket has been evolving each year and as the sport begins to take steps towards normalcy in a COVID-19 world, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has come up with a new format for its return to the pitch called 3 Team Cricket (3TC).

The tournament will feature the big names in South African cricket where three teams will play in one 36-over match in the Solidarity Cup at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

Every match in the format is played between three teams of eight players each, where every team gets 12 overs to bat. The match is divided into two halves of 18 overs each.

South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Chris Morris will miss the match due to unforeseen circumstances. Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini’s son Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) have been named as the three replacements.

In Rabada’s absence, Heinrich Klaasen will lead the Kingfishers in the competition along with AB de Villiers (Eagles) and Quinton de Kock (Kites).

Rules for 3TC:

In the first half, teams rotate from batting to bowling to the Dugout and the starting positions are determined by a draw

In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half and if scores are tied, the first half order is reversed

After the fall of the 7th wicket, the not-out batter continues to bat alone. The batter can only score in even numbers of runs and can only bat in the second half. If the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining balls in the first half and the not-out batter resumes the innings in the second half

Each bowling team has the use of one new ball for their full 12 overs which is used for both opponents

A match can only be shortened by weather to 18, 24 or 30 overs in terms of a formula laid down by 3TC

Full squads for 3TC:

Mr D Food Kites: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.

When and where to watch 3TC

3TC will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First and Disney+ Hotstar on 18 July 2020 from 2 pm (IST) onwards.