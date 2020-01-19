Abhinav Mukund celebrates 100th Ranji match with rousing ton

Abhinav Mukund can surprise you. Expect him to grind out a hundred in his 100th Ranji match for Tamil Nadu and he can leave everyone stunned with a rousing onslaught to reach a century between lunch and Tea.

A 100 in 100 it was for the 30-year-old who appears to have been with the State side forever. Abhinav displayed no nerves during his 100th match. “There was some bonhomie in the dressing room in the morning about my 100th Ranji match but that was about it. I wanted to make the occasion memorable,” he said.

REPORT| Ranji Trophy: Mukund, Karthik help Tamil Nadu dominate day one

Fluent batting

Then he launched into the Railways attack. “This has to be among my best hundreds in the Ranji Trophy. I had never previously got a century in a session for State. I thought I batted fluently,” said the southpaw.

Remembering his long journey - Abhinav made his first-class debut in 2007 - he said, “Getting into the Tamil Nadu side is so difficult in itself. And to stay there for so long is very satisfying,” he said.

As it happened| Ranji Trophy- Round 6: UP, Rajasthan take honours on day one

Along the road, Abhinav recalled his triple hundred against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy. “That inning is still fresh in my mind,” Abhinav said. This counter-puncher with a short-backlift and a big heart feels he can still make it to the Indian team. “Believing is everything,” he said.