Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Abu Jayed reprimanded for aggressive celebration

Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed has been reprimanded for his aggressive celebration following Pakistan captain Azhar Ali’s dismissal during the first Test here.

The incident took place on Saturday, day two of the game. On Monday, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs.

“Jayed was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” the ICC said in a statement.

One demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Jayed, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 23rd over of Pakistan’s innings. Jayed, after dismissing Ali, celebrated too close to the batsman, “which could have provoked an aggressive response from Azhar“.

Jayed admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson and hence there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nigel Llong and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth official Shozab Raza levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.