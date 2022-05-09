India's Adani Group acquires team in UAE's upcoming T20 league

Adani Sportsline on Monday acquired a franchise in UAE’s flagship T20 cricket league.

A part of the diversified Adani Group, Adani Sportsline's first major overseas venture will connect it alongside Reliance Industries Limited, Lancer Capital, the GMR Group and Capri Global in the six-team tournament that will span across 34 matches.

The tournament expects to host top players from all leading cricket playing nations. The league also expects to provide a platform and exposure to upcoming young cricketers.

“It is a proud moment for us to announce the Adani Group’s association with the UAE's T20 League as a franchise team owner. This acquisition fits perfectly in the group of corporates who have already acquired franchise team rights in the League. The trust shown by the Adani Group augurs well for the league and we look forward to benefiting from their business acumen and working together to make our League successful," Khalid Al Zarooni, the league's chariman said.

Speaking about its franchise acquisition, Pranav Adani said: “We are excited to be part of the UAE T20 league. It provides an excellent platform for enhancing the visibility of cricket as the sport goes increasingly global. Our presence here is also a great base for the Adani brand that is contributing significantly to the sports ecosystem in India through leagues such as boxing and kabaddi, and nurturing sporting talent at the grassroots level through the Garv Hai initiative.”