Afghan, Mujeeb star as Afghanistan goes 2-0 up against Ireland

Teenage spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three wickets to help Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs in the second T20 International and claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat, but started sluggishly before skipper Asghar Afghan's 49 off 28 balls lifted the team to 184 for 4 from 20 overs.

Mujeeb struck early in Ireland's innings to claim the wickets of openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien, and finished with 3-38 to earn the man of the match.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie (46) and Harry Tector (37) mounted a recovery but it was not enough, with Ireland finishing on 163-6.

Afghanistan defeated Ireland in the first match on Friday in a rain-affected fixture in India.

The two teams play the third and final game, also in northern India, on Tuesday.