Cricket Cricket Afghan, Mujeeb star as Afghanistan goes 2-0 up against Ireland Captain Asghar Afghan made a 28-ball 49 to propel Afghanistan to 184 before Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three for 38 to derail Ireland's run-chase. AFP GREATER NOIDA 08 March, 2020 18:48 IST Afghanistan players celebrate the win. - AFP AFP GREATER NOIDA 08 March, 2020 18:48 IST Teenage spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three wickets to help Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs in the second T20 International and claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat, but started sluggishly before skipper Asghar Afghan's 49 off 28 balls lifted the team to 184 for 4 from 20 overs.MATCH SCORECARDMujeeb struck early in Ireland's innings to claim the wickets of openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien, and finished with 3-38 to earn the man of the match.Captain Andrew Balbirnie (46) and Harry Tector (37) mounted a recovery but it was not enough, with Ireland finishing on 163-6.Afghanistan defeated Ireland in the first match on Friday in a rain-affected fixture in India.The two teams play the third and final game, also in northern India, on Tuesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos