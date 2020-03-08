ICC T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur rues dropped catches after final rout

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday brushed aside the disappointment of her team’s tame surrender in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia, saying defeats were part of the game. Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India was comprehensively outplayed in a one-sided final by the defending champion at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“The way we played in the league games was outstanding. I still have a lot of faith in my team,” Harmanpreet said after the defeat. “It’s part of the game, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. You have to keep learning. But I trust this team,” she added.

Drops 'unfortunate'

Harmanpreet, however, rued the dropped chances of Australia openers Beth Mooney (78 n.o., 54b, 10x4) and Alyssa Healy (75, 39b, 7x4, 5x6), who set up their team’s victory.

She said players needed to work on their fielding and learn from their mistakes. “Today, it was unfortunate that we dropped those catches. The upcoming one-and-a-half years is very important. We need to focus, especially in fielding,” she said.