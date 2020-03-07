Ellyse Perry to undergo surgery, ruled out for 6 months

Ellyse Perry will be sidelined for at least six months, with the star Australia allrounder set to undergo surgery on her injured hamstring next week.

Perry’s T20 World Cup campaign was cut short during Australia’s final group game against New Zealand last week when she tore her hamstring.

“The timing has been good, I still get to come tomorrow and next week I’ll (have surgery),” Perry was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“From my perspective, I’ve had the most incredible run, I’ve been very fortunate with injury for a long period,” added the 29-year-old.

Perry, who is the reigning ICC Cricketer of the Year, will not take part in Australia’s upcoming limited-overs tour of South Africa, beginning next Sunday, and is also unlikely to feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League exhibition games in May.

Although she will not be able to turn up for Sunday’s final against India, Perry is happy to cheer for the team.

“I’m excited about tomorrow. I think it’s one of those opportunities now for the whole squad to enjoy the occasion and make the absolute most of it, it’s a very special time,” she said.

“I“ll be trying to keep my nerves at bay. I feel incredibly fortunate and chuffed that Motty and the group wanted to keep me around, it's nice to be here and take it all in.”