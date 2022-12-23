Cricket

BBL: Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi’s contract terminated by Sydney Thunder

Cricket Australia refused to disclose the allegation against Farooqi. CA said the matter is “confidential” and “no further comment” will be made.

Team Sportstar
23 December, 2022 14:40 IST
23 December, 2022 14:40 IST
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi arrives at the Katunayake Bandaranaike international airport on the outskirts of Colombo ahead of their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on November 22, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi arrives at the Katunayake Bandaranaike international airport on the outskirts of Colombo ahead of their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on November 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cricket Australia refused to disclose the allegation against Farooqi. CA said the matter is “confidential” and “no further comment” will be made.

Sydney Thunder, the Big Bash League franchise, terminated the contract of Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi over ‘behaviour issues’ following an investigation and hearing by Cricket Australia (CA) Integrity Unit, responsible for ensuring the cleanliness of the game from wrongdoings.

However, CA refused to disclose the allegation against Farooqi. CA said the matter is “confidential” and “no further comment” will be made.

The incident came just a year after Farooqi was named as a replacement for David Willey, who pulled out of the draft.

Cricket New South Wales CEO Lee Germon, however, said, “The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated.”

“Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident,” he added.

Farooqi played four matches for Sydney Thunder in BBL 2022-23 and picked up five wickets - two against Melbourne Stars on debut and three against Adelaide Strikers.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us