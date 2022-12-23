BBL: Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi’s contract terminated by Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder, the Big Bash League franchise, terminated the contract of Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi over ‘behaviour issues’ following an investigation and hearing by Cricket Australia (CA) Integrity Unit, responsible for ensuring the cleanliness of the game from wrongdoings.

However, CA refused to disclose the allegation against Farooqi. CA said the matter is “confidential” and “no further comment” will be made.

The incident came just a year after Farooqi was named as a replacement for David Willey, who pulled out of the draft.

Cricket New South Wales CEO Lee Germon, however, said, “The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated.”

“Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident,” he added.

Farooqi played four matches for Sydney Thunder in BBL 2022-23 and picked up five wickets - two against Melbourne Stars on debut and three against Adelaide Strikers.