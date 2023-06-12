Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Afghanistan confident ahead of Bangladesh Test without Rashid

Afghanistan takes on Bangladesh in a one-off Test series on Wednesday, its first Test match since facing Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in March 2021.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 20:08 IST , Dhaka - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi speaks during a press conference after a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi speaks during a press conference after a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi speaks during a press conference after a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi is confident of his side’s chances against Bangladesh in its return to Test cricket after more than two years, despite resting key leg spinner Rashid Khan.

ALSO READ
WTC final review: India’s loss in yet another ICC final calls for honest retrospection

“Expectation is high, we are here to play good cricket and want to win the game,” Shahidi told reporters in Dhaka on Monday.

Afghanistan takes on its hosts in a one-off Test series on Wednesday, its first Test match since facing Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in March 2021.

“We had a lot of gaps,” Shahidi said. “We play domestic first-class games and lots of players are involved in that.”

The Afghanistan team -- from a country still feeling the after-effects of decades of conflict and the 2021 Taliban takeover -- have won three of six Tests since being granted Test status in 2018.

ALSO READ
The Ashes 2023: Australia keeps faith in Starc’s wicket-taking ability

Those wins include their only previous Test against Bangladesh.

Rashid has played in five of Afghanistan’s six Test matches, picking up 34 wickets at an average of 22.35, but is being rested for the game after a gruelling campaign in the Indian Premier League.

His exploits include 11 wickets in the Test against Bangladesh, which they won by 224 runs in Chittagong in 2019.

“It will be challenging,” Shahidi said. “We all know that Rashid is one of the main bowlers. He did very well in the past in Test matches. Still, we have another option like wrist spinners and they will perform well, inshallah (God willing).”

ALSO READ
England’s Filer, Gibson receive maiden call-up for Women’s Ashes

Shahidi, who scored an unbeaten 200 in the Zimbabwe Test, said the 2019 win over their hosts would inspire the side to do well again here.

“It inspires us, because we played only one Test here and we won that. So that gives us a lot of confidence,” he said.

Bangladesh will be without their main all-rounder and captain, Shakib Al Hasan, who has been nursing a finger injury.

Stand-in skipper Liton Das said they would take Afghanistan seriously despite Rashid’s absence.

“We will take Afghanistan the same way we would have taken them if Rashid Khan was present,” said Rashid.

ALSO READ
ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad

“We also had a gap in Tests -- we last played a Test match in April and had to switch to white-ball cricket. But I think we are at least ahead of them, as we have been playing Test cricket regularly for many days,” he said.

Bangladesh defeated Ireland in their last Test match, but have lost eight of their previous nine matches.

Sqaud
Bangladesh
Liton Das (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain and Mushfik Hasan.
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Izharulhaq Naweed, Hamza Hotak, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, and Nijat Masood.

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Hashmatullah Shahidi /

Bangladesh /

Rashid Khan /

Zimbabwe /

Shakib Al Hasan /

Liton Das

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan confident ahead of Bangladesh Test without Rashid
    AFP
  2. India 0-0 Vanuatu LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Kalotang saves Liston’s shot as match stays goalless
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel seals third place to cap off memorable tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spanish court again denies Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed while sexual assault probe continues
    AP
  5. Inter-State Nationals: Himanshi pulls off a quartermile surprise
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Afghanistan confident ahead of Bangladesh Test without Rashid
    AFP
  2. WTC final review: India’s loss in yet another ICC final calls for honest retrospection
    Ashwin Achal
  3. The Ashes 2023: Australia keeps faith in Starc’s wicket-taking ability
    Reuters
  4. ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Shubman Gill fined for criticising TV umpire’s decision; India, Australia face sanctions for slow over rates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan confident ahead of Bangladesh Test without Rashid
    AFP
  2. India 0-0 Vanuatu LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Kalotang saves Liston’s shot as match stays goalless
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel seals third place to cap off memorable tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spanish court again denies Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed while sexual assault probe continues
    AP
  5. Inter-State Nationals: Himanshi pulls off a quartermile surprise
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment