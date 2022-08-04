Cricket

Hendricks, Markram help South Africa defeat Ireland in first T20

Reuters
04 August, 2022 11:09 IST
04 August, 2022 11:09 IST
Aiden Markram hits a ball to the leg side en route to his 56 (27b).

Aiden Markram hits a ball to the leg side en route to his 56 (27b). | Photo Credit: Reuters

Half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram helped South Africa beat Ireland by 21 runs on Wednesday in the first of two Twenty20 internationals.

Scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Hendricks, who starred in his country’s recent series win over England, hit 74 from 53 balls during the day-night match in Bristol as the Proteas reached 211 for five.

The opener shared a third-wicket partnership of 112 with Markram, who hit 56 from just 27 deliveries.

Also Read
India vs Australia T20I series: Dates and venues announced; IND vs South Africa from September 28

Spin bowler Gareth Delany claimed the wickets of Hendricks and Markram from consecutive balls in the 16th over.

In Ireland’s chase, No. 3 Lorcan Tucker managed seven fours and five sixes in an impressive knock of 78 from 38 deliveries, and George Dockrell added 43. The pair fell in the space of three balls, however, to Tabraiz Shamsi and Dwaine Pretorius respectively.

Ireland finished on 190 for nine. The second T20 is on Friday.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us