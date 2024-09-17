Who is the referee for the Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expects to have several players back from injury ahead of its Champions League opener against German side VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Midfielders Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and defender Eder Militao are set to be available for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu despite Militao missing training as he required an extra day to recover fully.

Though Real would be without midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and former mainstays Nacho, Joselu, and now-retired midfielder Toni Kroos, Ancelotti said he was excited to start their title defence with ‘the best player in the world,’ Kylian Mbappe.”

The match between Madrid and Stuttgart will be officiated by Turkey’s Umut Meler. Rob Dieperink of Netherlands will take charge of the VAR duties.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS