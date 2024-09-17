MagazineBuy Print

Who is the referee for the Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Stuttgart to be played at the Santiago Bernabeau Stadium.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 11:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Referee Halil Umut Meler in action in UEFA Conference League.
File Photo: Referee Halil Umut Meler in action in UEFA Conference League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Referee Halil Umut Meler in action in UEFA Conference League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expects to have several players back from injury ahead of its Champions League opener against German side VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Midfielders Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and defender Eder Militao are set to be available for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu despite Militao missing training as he required an extra day to recover fully.

Though Real would be without midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and former mainstays Nacho, Joselu, and now-retired midfielder Toni Kroos, Ancelotti said he was excited to start their title defence with ‘the best player in the world,’ Kylian Mbappe.”

ALSO READ | PSG coach Luis Enrique says new Champions League format won’t make him change ways

The match between Madrid and Stuttgart will be officiated by Turkey’s Umut Meler. Rob Dieperink of Netherlands will take charge of the VAR duties.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Umut Meler (TUR)
Assistant referees: Kerem Ersoy (TUR), Ibrahim Çaglar Uyarcan (TUR)
Video Assistant Referee: Rob Dieperink (NED)
Assistant Video Assistant referees: Pol van Boekel (NED)
Fourth official: Arda Kardeşler (TUR)

