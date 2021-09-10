Allen, Latham shine as New Zealand secures consolation win over Bangladesh

Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs for a consolation win in the fifth Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Friday.

Skipper Tom Latham's unbeaten 50 and a 24-ball 41 by opener Finn Allen guided New Zealand to 161-5, a total the visiting side defended by restricting Bangladesh to 134-8.

Afif Hossain hit an unbeaten 49, but Bangladesh faltered in its chase, with Patel returning figures of 2-21 with his left-arm spin.

"It's great to finish the tour on a high, we were able to place all the pieces together after coming close in the first four games of the series," said Latham, who was adjudged Player of the Match. "It was a good surface, the openers set the platform, they played with freedom and allowed the middle-order to take their time and finish well in the back-end. The bowlers have been fantastic all series and again they showed their learning from the previous games."

"Disappointed at losing, but they played well, got a good score which we couldn't chase down, but happy to have won the series. The bowlers did well, we didn't finish well, but they bowled their hearts out," said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah.

Bangladesh won the five-match series 3-2.