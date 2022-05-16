Cricket

BAN vs SL: Angelo Mathews falls on 199, joins rare list of Test batters

Mathews, who has a Test best of 200* against Zimbabwe, fell one short of his second double ton to Bangladesh off-spinner Zayeem Hasan as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 397.

16 May, 2022 15:58 IST

Angelo Mathews became the third Sri Lanka and 12th batter to be dismissed on 199 in Test cricket.   -  AFP

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews missed out on a Test double-century as he fell on 199 against Bangaldesh in the first Test in Chattogram on Monday.

The 34-year-old who has a Test best of 200* against Zimbabwe, fell one short of his second double ton to Bangladesh off-spinner Zayeem Hasan as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 397.

Incidentally, Mathews became the third Sri Lankan player after Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara and the 12th batter in Test history to fall on 199.

New Zealand's Martin Crowe is the only batter to be dismissed on 299 in Test cricket.

Here's a look at the batters to be dismissed on 199 in Test cricket:

Player (country)OppositionDateVenueRuns200s scored
Mudassar Nazar (Pakistan)IndiaOctober 24, 1984Faisalabad1991
Mohammed Azharuddin (India)Sri LankaDecember 17, 1986Kanpur1990
Mathew Elliot (Australia)EnglandJuly 24, 1997Headingley1990
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)IndiaAugust 9, 1997Colombo (SSC)1993
Steve Waugh (Australia)West IndiesMarch 26, 1999Bridgetown1991
Andy Flower (Zimbabwe)South AfricaSeptember 7, 2001Harare199*1
Younis Khan (Pakistan)IndiaJanuary 13, 2006Lahore1996
Ian Bell (England)South AfricaJuly 10, 2008Lord's1991
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)PakistanJune 22, 2012Galle199*11
Steve Smith (Australia)West IndiesJune 11, 2015Kingston1993
KL Rahul (India)EnglandDecember 16, 2016Chennai1990
Dean Elgar (South Africa)BangladeshSeptember 28, 2017Potchefstroom1990
Faf du Plessis (South Africa)Sri LankaDecember 26, 2020Centurion1990
Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka)BangladeshMay 16, 2022Chattogram1991

 

 

