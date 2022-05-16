Cricket Cricket BAN vs SL: Angelo Mathews falls on 199, joins rare list of Test batters Mathews, who has a Test best of 200* against Zimbabwe, fell one short of his second double ton to Bangladesh off-spinner Zayeem Hasan as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 397. Team Sportstar 16 May, 2022 15:58 IST Angelo Mathews became the third Sri Lanka and 12th batter to be dismissed on 199 in Test cricket. - AFP Team Sportstar 16 May, 2022 15:58 IST Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews missed out on a Test double-century as he fell on 199 against Bangaldesh in the first Test in Chattogram on Monday.The 34-year-old who has a Test best of 200* against Zimbabwe, fell one short of his second double ton to Bangladesh off-spinner Zayeem Hasan as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 397.READ: IPL 2022: Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana impresses on CSK debut Incidentally, Mathews became the third Sri Lankan player after Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara and the 12th batter in Test history to fall on 199.New Zealand's Martin Crowe is the only batter to be dismissed on 299 in Test cricket.Here's a look at the batters to be dismissed on 199 in Test cricket: Player (country)OppositionDateVenueRuns200s scoredMudassar Nazar (Pakistan)IndiaOctober 24, 1984Faisalabad1991Mohammed Azharuddin (India)Sri LankaDecember 17, 1986Kanpur1990Mathew Elliot (Australia)EnglandJuly 24, 1997Headingley1990Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)IndiaAugust 9, 1997Colombo (SSC)1993Steve Waugh (Australia)West IndiesMarch 26, 1999Bridgetown1991Andy Flower (Zimbabwe)South AfricaSeptember 7, 2001Harare199*1Younis Khan (Pakistan)IndiaJanuary 13, 2006Lahore1996Ian Bell (England)South AfricaJuly 10, 2008Lord's1991Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)PakistanJune 22, 2012Galle199*11Steve Smith (Australia)West IndiesJune 11, 2015Kingston1993KL Rahul (India)EnglandDecember 16, 2016Chennai1990Dean Elgar (South Africa)BangladeshSeptember 28, 2017Potchefstroom1990Faf du Plessis (South Africa)Sri LankaDecember 26, 2020Centurion1990Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka)BangladeshMay 16, 2022Chattogram1991 Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :