BAN vs SL: Angelo Mathews falls on 199, joins rare list of Test batters

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews missed out on a Test double-century as he fell on 199 against Bangaldesh in the first Test in Chattogram on Monday.

The 34-year-old who has a Test best of 200* against Zimbabwe, fell one short of his second double ton to Bangladesh off-spinner Zayeem Hasan as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 397.

READ: IPL 2022: Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana impresses on CSK debut

Incidentally, Mathews became the third Sri Lankan player after Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara and the 12th batter in Test history to fall on 199.

New Zealand's Martin Crowe is the only batter to be dismissed on 299 in Test cricket.

Here's a look at the batters to be dismissed on 199 in Test cricket: