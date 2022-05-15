IPL 2022: Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana impresses on CSK debut

Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana impressed in his debut game for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Pathirana dismissed Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya to finish with figures of 2 for 19 off his three overs.

CSK v GT - AS IT HAPPENED

The inclusion of Pathirana, who came into the Super Kings squad as a replacement for Adam Milne lasth month, was one of four changes made in the playing eleven by the team management. The 19 year old, with an unusual, jerky bowling action, dismissed Shubman Gill off the first delivery of his spell, trapping him lbw with a delivery that skidded through after pitching on a length.

Later, Hardik turned the face of the bat too early as he tried to negotiate a full-length delivery on off-stump and was dismissed for 7, the ball ballooning off the ridge of the bat to the fielder at mid-off.

Pathirana played the U-19 World Cup earlier this year for Sri Lanka, picking up seven wickets in four matches. Besides his effectiveness with the ball, the resemblance to Lasith Malinga in terms of his bowling action is also a striking feature of his bowling.