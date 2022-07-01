Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews tests positive for Covid-19 Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews has tested positive for Covid-19 will play no further part in the first Test against Australia. He will be replaced by Oshada Fernando PTI 01 July, 2022 09:41 IST File photo of Angelo Mathews. - AP PTI 01 July, 2022 09:41 IST Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated from the rest of his teammates playing the first cricket Test against Australia.Sri Lanka Cricket said on Friday, the third day of the Test match, that Mathews was tested for the virus because he was feeling unwell.Oshada Fernando has been named as a replacement for Mathews to play the remainder of the match, the board said.Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss and made 212 runs in its first innings. In reply Australia scored 321 all out, taking a 109-run first-innings lead. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :