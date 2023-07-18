MagazineBuy Print

Ashes 2023: No spinner in Australia’s playing XI for Manchester Test against England

Todd Murphy has been dropped for the fourth Test as Australia goes into a Test without a frontline slow bowler for the first time in 11 years.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 22:15 IST , Manchester - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Australia only needs a draw in the fourth Test to retain the Ashes 2023.
Australia only needs a draw in the fourth Test to retain the Ashes 2023.
infoIcon

Australia only needs a draw in the fourth Test to retain the Ashes 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

David Warner has kept his place in Australia’s XI for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford despite the opener’s ongoing struggles against England paceman Stuart Broad.

But spinner Todd Murphy has been dropped for a match starting Wednesday as Australia goes into a Test without a frontline slow bowler for the first time in 11 years.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, bidding to lead the side to a first Ashes series win in England since 2001 at 2-1 up with two to play, said Tuesday that Warner would continue to open with Usman Khawaja.

Warner managed just five runs in total as he fell twice to Broad during England’s three-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley.

Broad has now dismissed the left-hander 17 times in Tests and could equal the record for most dismissals by a bowler against a single batter at this level - held by Australia great Glenn McGrath, who claimed the wicket of former England captain Mike Atherton 19 times - if he does another double over Warner in Manchester.

But Cummins said Warner’s role in three partnerships over 50 had helped Ashes-holder Australia establish its series lead and backed the 36-year-old, averaging a meagre 23.5 after six innings, to return to form this week.

‘Back Davey’

“Davey didn’t have his best game last week at Headingley but prior to that, I think he’s looked really good - he’s had three fifty-run partnerships which can be rare over here in England,” Cummins told reporters at Old Trafford.

The fast bowler added, “We back Davey, absolutely. We know how tough it can be to open over here. He’s doing all the right things, he’s shown some great signs and I’m sure a big score is just around the corner.”

Cummins also confirmed Josh Hazlewood would replace fellow seamer Scott Boland, who has taken just two wickets in two Tests at a hugely expensive average of 115.5.

Meanwhile, fit-again all-rounder Cameron Green will replace Murphy after the novice spinner bowled just 9.3 overs at Headingley following Nathan Lyon’s tour-ending calf injury in the second Test at Lord’s.

“Nathan Lyon is the greatest off-spinner we’ve ever had so it’s not quite apples for apples (in comparing him to Murphy),” Cummins said before Australia announced its side later on Tuesday.

Australia only needs a draw in Manchester to retain the Ashes.

But having been in the shared 2019 series in England, Cummins is determined to lead Australia to an outright Ashes campaign win this season and so crown a tour that has also seen his side defeat India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval.

Read: Stokes says weather could make England even bolder in bid to level Ashes

Rain is forecast to fall in Manchester later this week, with Tests at Old Trafford infamous for being interrupted by bad weather.

“The first preference is always to try to win,” said Cummins. “We drew the 2019 series and we’ve all come back pretty clear we want to win this one.”

England announced its side on Monday, making just one change to its XI, with all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson returning on his home ground in place of Ollie Robinson.

AUSTRALIA PLAYING XI FOR 4TH ASHES TEST
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood.

