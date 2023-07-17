Ashes 2023: England’s Anderson replaces Robinson for fourth Test

England has made one change to its team for the fourth Ashes test against Australia at Old Trafford, with fast bowler James Anderson replacing Ollie Robinson in the side that won at Headingley, the country’s cricket board said on Monday.

England trails the series 1-2 and needs to win the remaining two Tests to reclaim the Ashes.

England team: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.