BAN vs AFG: Shakib leads Bangladesh to Twenty20 series sweep over Afghanistan with six-wicket win

Bangladesh swept the two-match cricket Twenty20 series against Afghanistan with a six-wicket win under the DLS method on Sunday.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 23:16 IST , SYLHET - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bangladesh’s captain Shakib Al Hasan (left) celebrates with his teammate Shamim Hossain.
Bangladesh’s captain Shakib Al Hasan (left) celebrates with his teammate Shamim Hossain. | Photo Credit: AFP
Shakib Al Hasan put in a captain’s performance to help Bangladesh sweep the two-match Twenty20 series against Afghanistan with a six-wicket win under the DLS method on Sunday.

Shakib returned figures of two for 15 in three overs before scoring an unbeaten 18 as Bangladesh successfully chased its target of 119 in 17 overs in the rain-hit second T20 International. The host finished on 119 for four with five balls to spare.

Shamim Hossain (7 not out) pulled debutant Wafadar Momand for a boundary to confirm Bangladesh’s first T20 series win against Afghanistan.

The match was reduced to 17 overs after rain halted the game for more than an hour and Afghanistan put up 116 for seven.

Shakib won the toss and chose to field.

Bangladesh led the series following its two-wicket win in the first match, overcoming a dramatic last-over hat-trick by Karim Janat.

Bangladesh had made two changes from that game with batter Afif Hossain and pace bowler Hasan Mahmud replacing Rony Talukdar and Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan made one change, bringing in pacer Momand in place of Farid Ahmad.

Afghanistan lost a one-off Test between the sides by a record 546-run margin, before winning the three-match ODI series 2-1.

